Ali Fazal reveals he was initially offered a different role in Mirzapur, ‘made an excuse’ and almost turned the show down

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 14:55 IST

Ali Fazal aka Guddu bhaiyya of Mirzapur said that he was originally offered another part on the show, that of Munna. However, he had his heart set on Guddu and almost turned down the show. He ‘made an excuse’ about not having dates and got out of there, but got a call back later, and the rest is history.

Mirzapur 2 recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video and revolved around Ali’s character Guddu Pandit avenging the deaths of his wife Sweety (Shriya Pilgaonkar) and brother Bablu (Vikrant Massey).

Talking to Filmfare, Ali said that when he first read the script of Mirzapur, he found it to be ‘brilliant’ and was immediately drawn to the character of Guddu. “I was stuck on Guddu. I was offered another part initially. I think it was Munna’s part, which Divyenndu has done. At that time, I was so invested in Guddu because I felt like there was so much I could bring to it,” he said.

“I really like parts that are unpredictable to me. If I can figure out the entire journey in my head, then it’s no fun. There won’t be any team work because I am not the only person. So I made an excuse. I said I don’t have dates, something has come up. So I left. Then I got a call back later saying that we want to see, let’s try this,” he added.

Mirzapur, an Amazon Prime Video original series, returned with its second season last month. The first season of the crime drama set in Uttar Pradesh’s badlands was a surprise hit in 2018 and revolved around a local crime lord named Kaleen bhaiyya (Pankaj Tripathi) and how his empire is affected when two brothers, Guddu and Bablu, enter the picture. Kaleen bhaiyya’s son and heir-apparent, Munna, is threatened by them.

