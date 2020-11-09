e-paper
Home / TV / Aly Goni threatens to break everything inside Bigg Boss 14 house, finally let out of quarantine

Aly Goni threatens to break everything inside Bigg Boss 14 house, finally let out of quarantine

Aly Goni had a meltdown inside the Bigg Boss glass room, after which he has finally been freed. New photos show him participating in the new task.

tv Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 19:25 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin in Bigg Boss house.
         

It seems Aly Goni’s diatribe against Bigg Boss 14 makers has worked. Hours after he was heard threatening to break everything inside the Bigg Boss 114 house if he was not allowed to step out of the glass room, new photos have shown him out and about.

Aly has been in a glass room ever since he entered Bigg Boss 14. He was asked to interact with the contestants using a phone. The frustration seems to have got to him as a new promo showed him in a meltdown. In the latest promo, he was heard threatening that he would break everything in the glass room if he is not allowed to step outside. He added that he could be evicted from the show if the makers r=think so but he will not stay in the glass enclosure anymore.

 
 

“Mujhe nahi bola gaya tha yahan pe rakhenge. Show karne aaya hoon, band hone ke liye nahi. Saas lene ki jagah nahi hai yahan par (I was never told that I will be kept here. I have come here to participate in the show, not to get locked up. There is no space to breathe here),” he shouted. This is for the second time that Aly lost his calm on the show.

Now, in new photos shared by an online handle, the TV actor can be seen participating in a new task, BB Ki Adaalat, proving that he is finally out of the glass room. This task will see Farah Khan in the house where she will rate the contestants as per their performance. Farah Khan will get Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan to patch up, while she will also praise Rubina Dilaik for her performance in the house.

