e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Amazon Prime promises to release Mirzapur season 2. Watch video dedicated to its fans

Amazon Prime promises to release Mirzapur season 2. Watch video dedicated to its fans

Amazon Prime has shared a video dedicated to the fans of their show Mirzapur and how they keep asking for the second season.

tv Updated: Aug 21, 2020 21:16 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Asian News International | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Ali Fazal will be seen in Amazon Prime’s Mirzapur 2.
Ali Fazal will be seen in Amazon Prime’s Mirzapur 2.
         

Mirzapur fans, it is time to rejoice! Online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on Friday announced a part two of the crime-thriller series, after nearly two years.

The first season of the widely appreciated show ended on such a note that left its legion of followers bombarding social media sites with the question “When is Mirzapur season 2 releasing”?

 

View this post on Instagram

#ms2w but just this one last time 🥳

A post shared by amazon prime video IN (@primevideoin) on

The streaming platform’s official Twitter page shared a video -- an ode to fans of the web series --where they indicated the coming of the second -instalment. However, the dates of streaming have not been officially announced.

The 59-second long video comprised snippets from season 1, stills and videos from fan events, and comments of fans asking about season 2. The video concludes by saying “Jaldi milenge, bhot hua intezaar”.

Since the hint of the second installment, a hashtag of Mirzapur2 is seen on trending on Twitter, with scores of people retweeing the video, and sharing their excitement.

Also read: ‘Akshay Kumar told me not to become a producer, said you will become a struggler from a star’: Mika Singh

Mirzapur is a crime thriller web series on Amazon Prime Video, and was first streamed in 2018. Primarily based and shot in Mirzapur, the story revolves around drugs, guns, mafia dons, and a game of power.

It boasts an ensemble cast with actors Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
India records highest recoveries, nears Covid-19 peak
India records highest recoveries, nears Covid-19 peak
‘Facebook denounces hate and bigotry’, says its India chief amid content row
‘Facebook denounces hate and bigotry’, says its India chief amid content row
Pakistan a ‘good brother,’ says Xi Jinping, claims CPEC corridor will help forge closer ties
Pakistan a ‘good brother,’ says Xi Jinping, claims CPEC corridor will help forge closer ties
Amid CAA debate, RTI reveals Pakistanis got bulk of Indian citizenship since 2017
Amid CAA debate, RTI reveals Pakistanis got bulk of Indian citizenship since 2017
Smoke choked escape tunnel, says Telangana power plant on fire that killed 9
Smoke choked escape tunnel, says Telangana power plant on fire that killed 9
Video of TMC leaders eating tricolour cake goes viral, invites criticism
Video of TMC leaders eating tricolour cake goes viral, invites criticism
New satellite imagery suggests China is building military infrastructure opposite Lipulekh
New satellite imagery suggests China is building military infrastructure opposite Lipulekh
Watch: Emmanuel Macron greets Angela Merkel with ‘Namaste’ amid Covid crisis
Watch: Emmanuel Macron greets Angela Merkel with ‘Namaste’ amid Covid crisis
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In