Mirzapur season 2 confirmed, makers release new video. Watch

If you liked watching Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal’s Amazon Prime TV series Mirzapur then brace up for the second season. Confirming the next season in style, the makers released a new musical promo promising more drama and action.

The new promo gives an insight into the first season as it echoes with gunshots, catchy dialogues and edgy music. Mirzapur had received good response from the viewers as it took them to the fictional town of Mirzapur where the misuse of power is rampant and violence is a way of life.

Confirming the same, Farhan Akhtar said in a statement, “It is exciting to see that global audiences are responding well to the kind of content we are creating. It started with Inside Edge being nominated for an International Emmy and now Mirzapur being watched and loved across India and globally; we are glad that both shows have been renewed for the next season giving us another chance to showcase Indian stories on a global stage.” The show will reportedly go on the floors this year and will be released on online in around 200 countries.

Pankaj had gained immense popularity for playing the ruthless and corrupt Kaleen Bhaiya on the show. Ali had played Guddu Pandit and Vikrant Massey was seen as Bablu Pandit in the web series.

Produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidwani’s Excel Media & Entertainment, Mirzapur was created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh. The gangster drama also stars Divyendu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi.

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 17:18 IST