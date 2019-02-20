Milan Talkies trailer: Watch Ali Fazal, Shraddha Srinath in a romantic film peppered with action

A day after teasing fans with the poster, the first trailer of Milan Talkies is out. It has all the elements of a small-town story— an average guy who is crazy about films, and the girl of his dreams who has local goons for relatives.

Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath arrive for the trailer launch of Milan Talkies in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ali plays a man working in the projection room of a single screen theatre in Allahabad and dreams of becoming “Hindustan ka sabse bada director”. High ambitions, passion, love and politics dominate the trailer of Milan Talkies. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Shraddha Srinath who stars opposite Ali Fazal in the movie.

The trailer gives a peak into a predictable love story, but the authenticity of the setting piques our interest. The two and a half minute long video starts with Fazal mimicking Dilip Kumar from Mughal-E-Azam and moves on to introduce the audience to the settings and the love story. He is later seen copying Amitabh Bachchan’s epic scene from Coolie as he beats up a few men.

The trailer also showcases glimpses of caste divide and local politics, as expected from a Tigmanshu Dhulia film. Dhulia has earlier made Bullet Raja, Haasil and Paan Singh Tomar.

Watch the trailer:

Milan Talkies is directed and written by Tigmanshu Dhulia. Kamal Pandey has co-written screenplay and dialogues with Dhulia.

”What really hit my heart was the fact that this boy works at a projection room that is the hub of communication to the outside world in a small city like Allahabad and yet he is unable to communicate his love to his girlfriend. It is a story revolving around them in the period when the single screen where making the big shift to the multiplex. It is an unconventional love story,” Ali had earlier said in a statement.

The film also stars Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Mishra, Reecha Sinha and Sikander Kher.

Produced by Filmy Keeda Productions in association with Om Prakash Bhatt (Purple Bull Entertainment), Milan Talkies will hit theatres on March 15.

