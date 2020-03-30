Amid Covid-19 scare, Karan Kundra is worried about his family staying in the US

tv

Amid the coronavirus pandemic that has spread like a wildfire across countries, actor Karan Kundra, who was planning to go on a vacation to Milan with his family, had to call off everything and is keeping himself “in isolation at home”.

Concerned about his family’s health, he says, “My parents and sisters live in the US and some are in India. So we had thought of having a big family bash in Milan on my elder sister’s 50th birthday and had planned this much in advance but we had to cancel everything. It’s sad that we can’t meet each other and I do feel very worried about my family staying in abroad,” Kundra shares.

At the work front, the 35-year-old shares that he had to discontinue the shooting for his next movie Unfair and Lovely in Karnal, Haryana after the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a notice of shooting to take place post March 19. To cover up as much shoot as they can, the team worked day in, day night and wrapped up everything in haste.

“It’s a pretty scary issue situation everywhere. Everything is affected by COVID-19, not just mentally but there have been great losses financially too but what matters is people’s health. There is no need to panic. We all have to take the necessary steps and preventive measures,” he continues, “Thankfully, the Film City is shut and all the shoots are called off. I was worried about those who were travelling by trains, metros or buses to come to the sets. They are at the higher risk.”

The actor is planning to make the best use of this break time by catching up on the things that he couldn’t do earlier. “I was so exhausted shooting for two shows and film back to back so this break is a great relief. There are so many books that I had bought but couldn’t read it, so I’ll be reading all that and I’m going to watch all the web shows that I missed out on,” he signs off.