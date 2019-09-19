Ankit Raaj of Main Bhi Ardhangini injured while shooting a romantic scene: ‘Covered wound with a plastic and shot’

tv

Updated: Sep 19, 2019

TV actor Ankit Raaj injured himself on the sets of his show Main Bhi Arrdhangini. He had to be taken to a hospital in Jaipur.

A report in The Times of India claimed Ankit (who plays Adhiraj on the show), was performing a romantic scene with Heena when a focus light fell on his leg and injured him on Tuesday midnight. Ankit was soon taken to a private hospital in Jaipur. It quoted Ankit as saying, “We were so engrossed in the rehearsals that we didn’t pay heed to anything around us. One of the focus lights fell on one of my legs. I was taken to a nearby hospital and got two stitches below the knee. This happened on Tuesday midnight and on Wednesday morning, we had to shoot for a water sequence. However, the doctors advised me to stay away from the water because of the stitches. But since the episode has to go on air on Thursday, I covered my wound with a plastic wrap and shot for the sequence.”

Ankit has also worked on several popular shows including Qubool Hai, Mastaangi, KhoonkharVeer, Ishqbaaz, Laado- Veerpur Ki Mardaani, Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai and Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara.

He hails from Jabalpur and began his career as a model. He made his footprints in the fashion world by walking for designers such as Manish Malhotra, Rohit Bal, Troy Costa, Wendell Rodricks, Karan Johar, Varun Bahl, and Tarun Tahiliani.

“In my initial days, I used to follow John Abraham and always aspired to be a model. But during my modelling days, I started to receive offers for the movies and serials,” Ankit had earlier said.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019