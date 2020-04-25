e-paper
Home / TV / Baarish 2 teaser: Asha Negi, Sharman Joshi unite once again, Jeetendra makes a cameo, watch

Baarish 2 teaser: Asha Negi, Sharman Joshi unite once again, Jeetendra makes a cameo, watch

Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi are back with the second season of the romantic web show, Baarish. The teaser of the upcoming show also shows Jeetendra in a guest appearance.

tv Updated: Apr 25, 2020 13:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi in a still from Baarish 2 teaser.
Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi in a still from Baarish 2 teaser.
         

The teaser of Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi’s Baarish 2 is out and confirms the union of their characters. The two play the lead couple on the web show. In the first season, they had parted ways due to their respective siblings.

The Baarish 2 teaser begins with Sharman and Asha’s characters falling in love all over again. The later half, however, shows them parting ways. Veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra also has a cameo and is seen telling Sharman and Asha, “everything is fair in love and war”. A particular scene shows Sharman and Asha gearing up for a romantic night but Sharman ends up buying a cough syrup instead of a condom.

 Watch Baarish 2 teaser here

The show will air on Ekta Kapoor’s streaming platform AltBalaji. The channel shared the poster of the show on Twitter and captioned it, “Baarishon ki saazishon ko phir se jee lo ek baar, Anuj aur Gauravi ke saath! It’s the anniversary of their love as #Baarish completes 1 year today!”

The first season was aired on television in March to fill in for the shows which couldn’t be shot amid lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. While Sharman plays a Gujarati businessman named Anuj, Asha is the role of a middle-class Marathi girl named Gauravi on the show. Vikram Singh Chauhan plays Asha’s brother whereas Priya Banerjee portrays the role of Sharman’s sister.

Also read: Rajeev Khandelwal says casting couch is not rape: ‘The one who gives in is equally responsible’

Asha recently made headlines for her rumoured split with actor boyfriend Rithvik Dhanjani. A recent Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, “The two have been dating each other for the longest time but things haven’t been too well between the two, of late. Apparently, they are currently on a break and are trying to see if it can go any further. But, the dent is already being felt by close friends.”

