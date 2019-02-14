Benedict Cumberbatch to play Satan in Good Omens, joins David Tennant and Michael Sheen

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch will essay the role of Satan in web series Good Omens, says showrunner Neil Gaiman. Gaiman said that Cumberbatch’s version of Satan will be “a giant, animated” one, who appears “400 foot high”, reports Variety.com.

The Sherlock star will appear in episode 6 of the Amazon series, which debuts on May 31. It was previously announced that Frances McDormand will appear on the show as the voice of God. Additional cameos in the series will include Jack Whitehall, Michael McKean, Miranda Richardson, Jon Hamm and Nick Offerman.

It is based on the novel of the same name by Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. The show is set in 2018 on the brink of an apocalypse as humanity prepares for a final judgment. But Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), an angel, and Crowley (David Tennant), a demon, aren’t enthusiastic about the end of the world.

Good Omens was Gaiman’s first novel, written in collaboration with Pratchett, who died in 2015.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 18:02 IST