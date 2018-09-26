Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Bigg Boss 12 day 10 LIVE updates: Jodis take the seat for Samudri Lootere task

Bigg Boss 12 day 10 LIVE updates: The commoner jodis will have to take the seat for the Samudri Lootere task as the celebs try to snatch away their golden rings.

By HT Correspondent | Sep 26, 2018 22:02 IST
highlights

On the final day of the Samudri Lootere task on Bigg Boss 12, it’s now the celebrities’ turn to take revenge on the commoner jodis. On Wednesday, the singles will try to snatch the golden rings from the commoners by any means necessary.

For this week’s luxury budget, the inmates have to seize the all-important golden rings from their unrelenting co-contestants. Who will emerge the ultimate winner?

Catch all the live updates from the house here:

9:52 pm IST

Shrishti scares everyone

Shrishti begins walking in her sleep and scares the housemates. Karanvir rushes to bring her back to her bed and others wake her up to tell her what she did.

9:50 pm IST

Dipika cries

Dipika breaks into tears as she feels the jodis are targeting her. Neha and Shristi tell her that they do that because she is their biggest competition.

9:49 pm IST

Urvashi and Deepak discuss the task

Urvashi says that everyone thought the singles went easy on her but she still has it tough.

9:37 pm IST

Neha apologises to Dipika

Neha tells Dipika that she forgot she was also nominated and didn’t save her. She says that they will be each others’ competition later in the show but they must stick together right now.

9:35 pm IST

Neha refuses to talk to Khan sisters

After the task, Saba tries to make peace with Neha but she refuses. She says she can’t mingle with people who bring out her evil side.

9:30 pm IST

Singles win the task

With two rings each scored by singles and jodis, Bigg Boss decides singles are the winner as they took less time to secure the rings.

9:25 pm IST

Urvashi takes the seat

Urvashi is the final commoner to take the seat. The celebs go easy on her and she is the only one to stay through the task.

9:20 pm IST

Shivashish takes the seat

Shivashish takes the seat as the third commoner. While trying to splash water on him, a glass slips from Neha’s hand and hits Shivashish’s forehead.She says sorry but he gets angry, leading to a scream-fest between him and Karanvir.

9:15 pm IST

Jasleen takes the seat

Jasleen takes the seat next and gives up the ring soon when she was unable to breathe.She too accuses Dipika of being harsh on her.

9:12 pm IST

Saba accuses Dipika of playing unfair

Saba calls out Dipika for being harsh on Somi and using unfair means to get the golden ring like putting her finger in Somi’s mouth. She gives up the ring soon after.

9:10 pm IST

Somi is the first to take the seat

Somi is the first one from the commoners to take the seat in the Samudri Lootere task.

9:07 pm IST

Singles decide a strategy

Dipika, Neha, Karanvir and others decide what they will do to get the jodis to give up the rings. They decide that spices and balms etc will not be used.

9:05 pm IST

Deepak gets caught sneaking around

Karanvir Bohra catches Deepak trying to open his cupboard to look for things that the celebs could use against the commoners in the task.Deepak says he was trying to look for a trimmer.

9:00 pm IST

Contestants wake up

The contestants woke up to Shah Rukh Khan’s hit song Hum Bhi Hain Josh Mein from his movie Josh. The new day brings the final instalment of the Samudri Lootere task.