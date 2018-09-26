Bigg Boss 12 day 10 LIVE updates: Jodis take the seat for Samudri Lootere task
Bigg Boss 12 day 10 LIVE updates: The commoner jodis will have to take the seat for the Samudri Lootere task as the celebs try to snatch away their golden rings.
-
9:52 pm IST
Shrishti scares everyone
-
9:50 pm IST
Dipika cries
-
9:49 pm IST
Urvashi and Deepak discuss the task
-
9:37 pm IST
Neha apologises to Dipika
-
9:35 pm IST
Neha refuses to talk to Khan sisters
-
9:30 pm IST
Singles win the task
-
9:25 pm IST
Urvashi takes the seat
-
9:20 pm IST
Shivashish takes the seat
-
9:15 pm IST
Jasleen takes the seat
-
9:12 pm IST
Saba accuses Dipika of playing unfair
-
9:10 pm IST
Somi is the first to take the seat
-
9:07 pm IST
Singles decide a strategy
-
9:05 pm IST
Deepak gets caught sneaking around
-
9:00 pm IST
Contestants wake up
On the final day of the Samudri Lootere task on Bigg Boss 12, it’s now the celebrities’ turn to take revenge on the commoner jodis. On Wednesday, the singles will try to snatch the golden rings from the commoners by any means necessary.
For this week’s luxury budget, the inmates have to seize the all-important golden rings from their unrelenting co-contestants. Who will emerge the ultimate winner?
Catch all the live updates from the house here:
Shrishti scares everyone
Shrishti begins walking in her sleep and scares the housemates. Karanvir rushes to bring her back to her bed and others wake her up to tell her what she did.
Dipika cries
Dipika breaks into tears as she feels the jodis are targeting her. Neha and Shristi tell her that they do that because she is their biggest competition.
Urvashi and Deepak discuss the task
Urvashi says that everyone thought the singles went easy on her but she still has it tough.
Neha apologises to Dipika
Neha tells Dipika that she forgot she was also nominated and didn’t save her. She says that they will be each others’ competition later in the show but they must stick together right now.
Neha refuses to talk to Khan sisters
After the task, Saba tries to make peace with Neha but she refuses. She says she can’t mingle with people who bring out her evil side.
Singles win the task
With two rings each scored by singles and jodis, Bigg Boss decides singles are the winner as they took less time to secure the rings.
Urvashi takes the seat
Urvashi is the final commoner to take the seat. The celebs go easy on her and she is the only one to stay through the task.
Shivashish takes the seat
Shivashish takes the seat as the third commoner. While trying to splash water on him, a glass slips from Neha’s hand and hits Shivashish’s forehead.She says sorry but he gets angry, leading to a scream-fest between him and Karanvir.
#ShivashishMishra is the next kaidi! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/FAVbKgE9eY— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 26, 2018
Jasleen takes the seat
Jasleen takes the seat next and gives up the ring soon when she was unable to breathe.She too accuses Dipika of being harsh on her.
Saba accuses Dipika of playing unfair
Saba calls out Dipika for being harsh on Somi and using unfair means to get the golden ring like putting her finger in Somi’s mouth. She gives up the ring soon after.
Somi is the first to take the seat
Somi is the first one from the commoners to take the seat in the Samudri Lootere task.
Singles decide a strategy
Dipika, Neha, Karanvir and others decide what they will do to get the jodis to give up the rings. They decide that spices and balms etc will not be used.
Deepak gets caught sneaking around
Karanvir Bohra catches Deepak trying to open his cupboard to look for things that the celebs could use against the commoners in the task.Deepak says he was trying to look for a trimmer.
Contestants wake up
The contestants woke up to Shah Rukh Khan’s hit song Hum Bhi Hain Josh Mein from his movie Josh. The new day brings the final instalment of the Samudri Lootere task.