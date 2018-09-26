Bigg Boss 12 day 10 LIVE updates: Jodis take the seat for Samudri Lootere task

On the final day of the Samudri Lootere task on Bigg Boss 12, it’s now the celebrities’ turn to take revenge on the commoner jodis. On Wednesday, the singles will try to snatch the golden rings from the commoners by any means necessary.

For this week’s luxury budget, the inmates have to seize the all-important golden rings from their unrelenting co-contestants. Who will emerge the ultimate winner?

Catch all the live updates from the house here:

9:52 pm IST Shrishti scares everyone Shrishti begins walking in her sleep and scares the housemates. Karanvir rushes to bring her back to her bed and others wake her up to tell her what she did.





9:50 pm IST Dipika cries Dipika breaks into tears as she feels the jodis are targeting her. Neha and Shristi tell her that they do that because she is their biggest competition.





9:49 pm IST Urvashi and Deepak discuss the task Urvashi says that everyone thought the singles went easy on her but she still has it tough.





9:37 pm IST Neha apologises to Dipika Neha tells Dipika that she forgot she was also nominated and didn’t save her. She says that they will be each others’ competition later in the show but they must stick together right now.





9:35 pm IST Neha refuses to talk to Khan sisters After the task, Saba tries to make peace with Neha but she refuses. She says she can’t mingle with people who bring out her evil side.





9:30 pm IST Singles win the task With two rings each scored by singles and jodis, Bigg Boss decides singles are the winner as they took less time to secure the rings.





9:25 pm IST Urvashi takes the seat Urvashi is the final commoner to take the seat. The celebs go easy on her and she is the only one to stay through the task.





9:20 pm IST Shivashish takes the seat Shivashish takes the seat as the third commoner. While trying to splash water on him, a glass slips from Neha’s hand and hits Shivashish’s forehead.She says sorry but he gets angry, leading to a scream-fest between him and Karanvir. #ShivashishMishra is the next kaidi! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/FAVbKgE9eY — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 26, 2018





9:15 pm IST Jasleen takes the seat Jasleen takes the seat next and gives up the ring soon when she was unable to breathe.She too accuses Dipika of being harsh on her.





9:12 pm IST Saba accuses Dipika of playing unfair Saba calls out Dipika for being harsh on Somi and using unfair means to get the golden ring like putting her finger in Somi’s mouth. She gives up the ring soon after.





9:10 pm IST Somi is the first to take the seat Somi is the first one from the commoners to take the seat in the Samudri Lootere task.





9:07 pm IST Singles decide a strategy Dipika, Neha, Karanvir and others decide what they will do to get the jodis to give up the rings. They decide that spices and balms etc will not be used.





9:05 pm IST Deepak gets caught sneaking around Karanvir Bohra catches Deepak trying to open his cupboard to look for things that the celebs could use against the commoners in the task.Deepak says he was trying to look for a trimmer.



