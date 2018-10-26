Today in New Delhi, India
Bigg Boss 12 day 39 summary: Megha Dhade, Deepak Thakur undergo torture to become captain, Somi Khan quits

Bigg Boss 12 day 39 summary: The captaincy task difficulty level was cranked up this week as the contestants had to eat everything that was handed to them including Wasabi sauce, chilli sauce and more.

Updated: Oct 26, 2018 14:49 IST
Bigg Boss 12 day 39 summary: Contestants worked hard on the captaincy task.

The Bigg Boss 12 cranked up the difficulty level this week as the captaincy task was based on Charles Darwin’s theory of survival of the fittest. The luxury budget task ‘BB Poultry Farm’ had ended with three contestants qualifying for captaincy -- Saba Khan, Deepak Thakur and Megha Dhade. Since Saba cannot become the captain due to her permanent disqualification, she nominated her sister Somi Khan in her place. Karanvir was left hurt and betrayed as none of his friends, including Sreesanth and Dipika Kakar, supported him during the game.

The captaincy task turned out to be a gastronomical torture for the three contestants who had to sit in a train coach until they choose to quit. The other house inmates could offer them good or bad eatables every time the signal went red. It was compulsory for the train passengers to consume the eatables offered to them. Shivashish was appointed the supervisor of the task.

While Dipika Kakar, Srishty Rode and Sreesanth decided to support Deepak Thakur for captaincy, the other contestants stood divided on supporting either Somi or Megha. Jasleen Matharu tried to convince Sreesanth to support Megha, which did not go down well with Dipika and Srishty.

The task began with Rohit Suchanti and Romil Chaudhary offering wasabi and water to Megha. However, it soon turned into torture as the contestants went on to offer chilies, bitter gourds and chili sauce to the three players in order to make them quit the game. Megha and Somi ended up vomiting and wreathing in pain, and Somi decided to step out. This left Deepak and Megha in the race to become the next captain of the Bigg Boss house. Who will survive the longest on this painful ride remains to be seen.

