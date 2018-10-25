Bigg Boss 12 elimination poll: Vote for the contestant you don’t want to see in the house

Bigg Boss season 12 has witnessed changing equations in the house with two new wild card entries and the dissolution of jodis into individual contestants. Four contestants are lined up as eviction nominees this weekend: Anup Jalota, Surbhi Rana, Srishty Rode and Saba Khan.

Bigg Boss had invited the house inmates to unite in groups of three and mutually decide among themselves which one of them should be nominated this weekend. New wild card entry and Bigg Boss Marathi winner Megha Dhade was appointed as the expert who had the right to take the final decision on the nominations, without revealing her identity.

The trio of Deepak Thakur, Romil Chaudhary and Anup Jalota had arrived on the conclusion that the senior Bhajan singer was the weakest of the three and therefore, nominated him for elimination.

Similarly, the trio of Somi Khan, Surbhi Rana and Urvashi Vani concluded on the basis of majority that Urvashi was the least entertaining of them and nominated her. However, the judge nominated Surbhi instead and asked her to improve her language.

Among Dipika Kakar, Srishty Rode and Jasleen Matharu, Jasleen was nominated for not being able to take a stand for herself. However, Megha again utilised her special power and decided on Srishty’s name for the nominations.

Sreesanth and Karanvir Bohra had nominated the third member of their group, Saba Khan, on the basis of majority. The former cricketer had made a major confession during the discussion that his repeated acts of quitting the show was actually his game plan.

