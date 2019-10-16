e-paper
Bigg Boss 13 episode 16 written update day 16 October 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee warns Paras Chhabra against talking to Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 episode 16 written update day 16 October 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee was upset with Shehnaaz Gill and even fought with her before warning Paras against talking to Shehnaaz, else she would give all black rings to him.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Paras are in the same team for a task for the ticket to finale.
As Bigg Boss 13 geared up for the mid-season finale, the environment heated up with arguments, fights and tears on Tuesday’s episode of the Salman Khan’s reality show. Here are the top highlights from tonight’s episode:

Sidharth Shukla told Devoleena that he was upset with her as she didn’t support him in the power card task and chose Rashami Desai instead. Devoleena was shocked and hurt and confronted him later. They exchange becme heated and Devoleena began crying, and went inside the queen’s washroom where Sidharth followed her asking her to clear the matter between them. It ended with Sidharth hugging her. Devoleena talked to Arti Singh about being upset with Sidharth’s next morning.

 

When Rashami was making breakfast for everyone, Asim Riaz locked horns with her over the number of rotis being served. Asim accused her of making less rotis for the housemates and said, “Jab se aaya hue k roti milti hai wo bhi itni negative energy ke saath. Mujhe nahi chahiye ye mai apna nashta khud bana lunga.” As the discussion grew intense, Paras intervened and it turned into a fight between him and Asim. Paras told him that Rashami has been feeding everyone since day one and people should respect it. Asim also fought with with Mahira and Sidharth Dey.

Later, Bigg Boss announced the Toy Factory task which would bring an advantage for the girls. One girl from the winning team will not only be the queen of the house but will also get a chance to win a ticket to the mid-season finale. The housemates are divided into two groups- Shukla’s and Chhabra’s. Aarti, Shehnaz, Shefali, and Asim were in Shukla’s team while Rashami, Devoleena, Mahira and Siddharth Dey represented Chhabra’s. Mahira and Devolena fought with Shehnaaz when Sidharth Shukla rejected all toys made by their team. Shehnaaz and Shefali, on the other hand, made fun of Mahira saying that she is overacting.

 

Taking him aside, Rashami asked Sidharth Dey that tell Arti that Sidharth Shukla is playing for her but no one is supporting Rashami in the game.

Devoleena told Paras not to talk to Shehnaaz else she will put all black rings against him name. Shehnaaz was infuriated and began fighting with Devoleena. It got ugly and both blamed each other’s “class” for bad behaviour.

