Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra compares Mahira with Rashami and Asim, she cries as he tells her to ‘get lost’

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 12:41 IST

After she broke his “skull” during a task calling him strongest contender, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra was seen yelling at Mahira Sharma as she helped him in breakfast duties and was kneading the dough.

Irked by his teasing, Mahira quit helping him and asked him to complete his own duty. Paras then got up, washed his hands and began kneading the dough. Mahira returned to get back to work but Paras asked her to stay away and says, “Chal nikal, chal bhak (Get lost).”

Mahira was visibly upset with the way he spoke and asked him to show her some respect. She also called him “badtameez” while Paras said that she should have considered that his finger injury hasn’t healed yet, before yelling about duties.

Paras also asked Mahira to speak softly and compared her with Rashami Desai. Not known to share a cordial bond with the Uttaran star, Mahira was even more angry and asked him to see his face in the mirror with the bad attitude. Paras was his usual adamant self and told her that no matter how much he would pamper her, she throws attitude at him.

Later, Mahira tried to end the fight but he pushed her and asked her to not speak to him. He said, “Chal nikal yahan se, baat mat kar mujhse (Get out of here, do not talk to me.).” He also compared Mahira with Asim as they both are from Kashmir as they speak in same way. Mahira then asked him to be polite. Arti Singh intervened and Paras told Arti to ask Mahira to stay away from him. Paras did not care at all when Arti told him that Mahira was crying and responded saying she can continue crying.

Later, he gets a mirror and keeps it right in front of Mahira Sharma’s face and asks her to see her face. They also slap, hug each other, talk and Paras kisses her while hugging.

