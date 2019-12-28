Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 83: Rohit Shetty helps Asim and Sidharth patch up after a bitter fight

tv

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 23:56 IST

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 13 on December 28 was as explosive as is expected from this season. With Shehnaaz Gill as the captain of the house, we saw her having an argument with Vishal Aditya Singh. However, nothing compared to the fight between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. Paras Chhabra too got involved in the fight. Director Rohit Shetty entered the house and was seen trying to broker peace between the two main warring inmates.

Here are the highlights.

Asim Riaz’s inability to clean the toilet and tidy his bed became an issue as he refused to complete his duties claiming he had injured his hand. The first to point it out was Vishal who had an argument with Shehnaaz over it. She claimed that many inmates had injured themselves but he questioned her leadership, saying it was her responsibility to make people work. She then told Asim sternly that he had to comply but he refused. Asim then asked her to assign some work to Sidharth, accusing her of giving him too much leeway.

Hearing his name, Sidharth jumped into the fight and things became ugly between Sidharth and Asim. As they argued, Paras Chhabra also got involved and soon they were hurling abuses at each other.

Asim accused Sidharth of abusing his family and poking him and Rashmi joined the fight, supporting Asim against Sidharth. Asim had an outburst, and spoke to Bigg Boss but Paras and Mahira Sharma snubbed it off saying Asim was good at seeking sympathy. Arti Singh and Paras agreed that Asim was faking it, asserting that if he could train in the gym area but how could he not clean toilet. The fight between Sidharth and Asim got so ugly that Bigg Boss asked both to maintain a distance between them. Sidharth was also asked to remain in the bedroom area, while Asim should be in the living room area.

At one point, Shehnaaz said Asim had ego issues and even tried to explain to Sidharth that he should maintain a standard as he was known name.

Earlier in the day, Paras and Arhaan got into an argument over breakfast. Paras ‘ordered’ Arhaan to make breakfast. Arhaan announced that he could not be held responsible for inmates getting up late. Eggs, Chowmein and parathas had been prepared in the morning, Arhaan said.

Paras commented how people had issues about simple matters like making two parathas. As the argument refused to die down, Shehnaaz tried to bring some order and said that breakfast and lunch should be combined.

Then it was time for some light moments. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty entered the house. After meeting all inmates, he decided to broker peace between two main personalities - Sidharth and Asim. He explained how there was once a time when they were close buddies and asked why were they fighting so much now. He also claimed it didn’t look nice onscreen. He also told Asim that there was no partiality on part of Salman Khan or Bigg Boss and reminded Asim that Salman had once called him ‘He Man’. He also told Asim that he had himself once declared that if there was one person he could trust, it was Sidharth.

Rohit also asked Sidharth to realise that he had a reputation outside the house. He said that there had been 12 seasons before and many more would follow. Rohit added that nothing should happen that women and children would stop watching it. At the end of his meeting, Sidharth and Asim hugged and patched up.

Then, it was time for some fun -- Rohit played the Santa Claus game. He had Christmas gifts and said that the winners of the game would get them. Gifts had been sent by family members of the inmates. He divided the inmates into two teams Simmba and Singham.

The fun game involved singing and dancing. After much fun, singing popular Hindi film songs, he also made Vishal and Madhurima dance and Sidharth and Shehnaaz dance had a funny dance.

Then it was time for all to see their gifts - while all got some sweet gifts from home, it was Sidharth and Asim who got their family pictures as gifts and they got emotional seeing their parents. Asim even walked up to Sidharth and showed him his family’s picture. Soon. they hugged each other. There was one additional thing that Sidharth got from home, which completely overwhelmed him -- it was a hand-written letter from his mother. Sidharth was seen crying, much to the surprise of Shehnaaz.

