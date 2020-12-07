e-paper
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14: Arshi Khan flirts with Abhinav Shukla, says ‘I can even make you a papa’

Bigg Boss 14: Arshi Khan flirts with Abhinav Shukla, says ‘I can even make you a papa’

Bigg Boss 14 house has welcomed a new challenger -- Arshi Khan, who has been flirting with Abhinav Shukla in the presence of his wife Rubina Dilaik, and has been continuously passing sarcastic remarks at fellow challenger Vikas Gupta.

tv Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 17:37 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 14: Arshi Khan has started flirting with Abhinav Shukla.
Bigg Boss 14: Arshi Khan has started flirting with Abhinav Shukla.
         

Bigg Boss 14 has witnessed a game change and new challenger, Arshi Khan has vowed to take away Abhinav Shukla from his wife and co-contestant Rubina Dilaik. New promos of the upcoming episode show Arshi creating havoc in the Bigg Boss house as he flirts with Abhinav and continues to spew venom on fellow challenger Vikas Gupta.

A promo shows Arshi entering the house and giving Abhinav a hug and saying, “You are mine. I will make your life difficult.” She also murmurs to someone, “I will make your life difficult.” She announces in front of everyone, “Abhinav is mine. Even if Rubina fights with me and asks me to look into her eyes, I am ready to do that but Abhinav is mine.”

 

She tells Abhinav, “It will be so good for you, you will have a gharwali on one side and a baharwali on the other. How will you save yourself from me? I can even make you papa.” She again declares, “I will destroy his life.” Meanwhile, Rubina, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan are seen laughing over her loud display of love for Abhinav.

A few days ago, Rubina had revealed that she and Abhinav were headed for a divorce before they decided to enter the Bigg Boss house. Abhinav and Rubina seems to have mended their relationship during their stay in the house.

 

Meanwhile, another promo showed Arshi vowing to make Vikas Gupta’s life a hell in the house. She tells contestants that Vikas must be bragging about leadership to them. She tells them not to trust him and adds, “He gains sympathy in the house to make a good image outside the house. Don’t let him become a mastermind. I will not let him become a captain or a leader, I am here only for this.”

