Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan’s rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar welcomes back his ‘queen’, shares pic

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 08:29 IST

Actor Gauahar Khan’s rumoured boyfriend, Zaid Darbar, gave her a welcome befitting a ‘queen’, as she returned home after a two-week stint on Bigg Boss 14. Zaid took to Instagram to share a picture with Gauahar, amid rumours of their wedding.

Sharing the post, he wrote, “Just killing it like always. Welcome back Queen! More success and power on your way.” He also added a hashtag -- ‘Gaza’ -- which seems to be an amalgamation of their names.

Zaid fuelled wedding rumours himself when he said that he’d heard her telling Bigg Boss co-contestant Rahul Vaidya that she’s taken and getting married this year. Reacting to Eijaz Khan’s confession that he has a crush on Gauahar, Zaid told Times of India in an interview, “I did not feel possessive at all. In fact, I wanted him to realise a few more qualities of Gauahar because I know she is too good.”

Zaid’s father, music composer Ismail Darbar, had said in a recent interview that the couple is ‘very serious’ about each other, and that they have his blessings if they want to take things forward. “My son Zaid has told me that they are serious about each other. I have absolutely no objection. As a father, I did tell him once that she is five years older to him and make sure that this is real love before you take the plunge into matrimony. My son seems sure,” he’d told The Times of India. “And from the time Gauahar spent with us, I can assure you that she takes immense care of him. Besides, my wife Ayesha has a knack of knowing if a person is genuine after she talks to him/her; she has found Gauahar genuine.”

While Gauahar and Zaid have been vocal about their appreciation for each other on social media, they are yet to officially accept that they are in a relationship. Earlier this year, Gauahar rang in her birthday with Zaid and the duo shared pictures from the celebrations.

