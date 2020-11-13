e-paper
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Nikki Tamboli says she doesn't like Jaan kissing her, nominates him for jail

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Nikki Tamboli says she doesn’t like Jaan kissing her, nominates him for jail

Bigg Boss 14 promo: The latest video shows Kavita Kaushik picking a fight with Eijaz Khan yet again.

tv Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 17:49 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Nikki Tamboli, whop had earlier asked Jaan Kumar Sanu not to kiss her, has now nominated him for not listening to her.
Nikki Tamboli, whop had earlier asked Jaan Kumar Sanu not to kiss her, has now nominated him for not listening to her.
         

After a light-hearted episode on Thursday, Bigg Boss 14 contestants are all set for a heated episode on Friday that will be full of drama. The promotional video for Friday’s episode opened with Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli expressing their shock as the jail is revealed inside the house. Like last season, two prison-like structures have been created inside the house itself. Bigg Boss then announced that the contestants will choose two people among them to be locked in these jails for their poor performance and behaviour on the show.

Kavita Kaushik takes the names of Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, only to get into another ugly fight with Eijaz. “I’d like the lovebirds to stay close to each other,” she said. An irritated Eijaz responded saying, “Pavitra pehle din se sab kuch kar rahi hai to uska naam lena to bakwaas hai (Pavitra has been doing everything since day one so taking her name is irrational).”

Kavita got angry, and told him, “Bakwaas aap hain! Aap victim card khelte hain, apni sari baat karte hain yaha, personal baatein. Tera Pardafaash yahi hai. Yahi tera sach hai (You are irrational. You play victim card and share all your personal stories here. This is your truth).” When Eijaz warned him to not repeat what she did, Kavita turned around to tell him, “What will you do? Will you scare me? I am not afraid of you. This person is a liar.” Eijaz then confronted the housemates and asked why they became mute spectators to the fight. Kavita then questioned Eijaz, “Why do you need everyone? Fight alone!”

Also read: Gauahar Khan shows off her ‘perfect’ engagement ring, says she ‘can’t help but stare’

In the next sequence, Nikki was seen naming Jaan Kumar Sanu for a personal reason. “When I asked you not to kiss me on my cheeks, you did not listen and you continue doing it. When you kiss a girl on her cheeks despite her refusal, it is disrespectful.”

 

Aly then stood up to tell Jaan, “If she asks you to not kiss, you need to understand. I do not like this.” Jaan argued with him but Nikki added that she genuinely wanted him to leave as she was “mentally disturbed”.

