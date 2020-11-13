e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14 written update day 39: Aly Goni becomes the captain and Nikki Tamboli fights with him

Bigg Boss 14 written update day 39: Aly Goni becomes the captain and Nikki Tamboli fights with him

Bigg Boss 14 written update day 39: Nikki Tamboli fights with Aly Goni, after he became the captain and she tried her best to irk him.

tv Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 00:20 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 39: Nikki Tamboli broke rules to prove that Aly Goni was a bad captain.
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 39: Nikki Tamboli broke rules to prove that Aly Goni was a bad captain.
         

It was mostly a fun night for the contestants as Thursday’s Bigg Boss 14 episode as it brought a new captain for the house and task only involved some great dance and music. The dance party, which was the new captaincy task, continued tonight.

Hindustantimes

Aly Goni continued trying to convince everyone that he should be the captain as he must give it back to Nikki Tamboli who fought with him earlier and said he could not be the captain as he was new. Soon, Pavitra was seen having separate arguments with Rahul Vaidya as she wanted him to vote for her but he told her, “I will choose you over Abhinav Shukla, but not Aly.” Rahul and Shardul Pandit were also spotted fighting when he named Shardul and Nikki to be kicked out of the race in the next round. Rahul and Nikki were then voted out of the game.

Hindustantimes

Shaan, who came to the house for the party, sang a teaser of his new song, Sniper. After this round, Pavitra and Shardul deliberately broke rules, sat down and got out of the race for captaincy. Abhinav, Jasmin and Aly remained in the game but another person was also to be kicked out again by majority votes and Abhinav stepped away. Eventually, Aly became the captain and the next sequence we got to see was a heated discussion between him and Nikki as she was breaing a rule – sleeping when the lights were on.

Also read: KBC 12: Can you answer Rs 7 crore question that made Nazia Nasim quit the game?

It was because of his fight with Nikki that Aly wanted to become the captain and teach her a lesson. However, when Nikki tried her best to prove Aly as a bad captain, he did not get too infuriated. Aly kept requesting Nikki to get up but she claimed she was unwell. Aly asked her to talk to Bigg Boss and get a doctor. He did not fight, but tried a few tricks like pulling her blanket, pulling her out of bed and even splashing some water on her face.

Hindustantimes

When she did not listen, Aly also said, “Ye papalog ka show nahi hai. Humare papa logo ka show nahi hai (It is not a show of our fathers).”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Relief for home owners, hiring push in Stimulus 3
Relief for home owners, hiring push in Stimulus 3
Retail inflation at 6-year high of 7.61% in October
Retail inflation at 6-year high of 7.61% in October
Pak updates terror list, India says it omits key 26/11 Mumbai attackers
Pak updates terror list, India says it omits key 26/11 Mumbai attackers
Our ideologies should not go against nation: PM Modi to JNU students
Our ideologies should not go against nation: PM Modi to JNU students
Modi-Biden call will happen in ‘due course’: External affairs ministry
Modi-Biden call will happen in ‘due course’: External affairs ministry
107 deaths in a day: Delhi sees highest- ever daily fatalities
107 deaths in a day: Delhi sees highest- ever daily fatalities
DRI officials detain Krunal Pandya at Mumbai airport
DRI officials detain Krunal Pandya at Mumbai airport
Kunal Kamra faces contempt charge for tweets on Supreme Court over Arnab’s bail
Kunal Kamra faces contempt charge for tweets on Supreme Court over Arnab’s bail
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesNirmala SitharamanRBICovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityGold prices today

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In