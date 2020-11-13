Bigg Boss 14 written update day 39: Aly Goni becomes the captain and Nikki Tamboli fights with him

tv

Nov 13, 2020

It was mostly a fun night for the contestants as Thursday’s Bigg Boss 14 episode as it brought a new captain for the house and task only involved some great dance and music. The dance party, which was the new captaincy task, continued tonight.

Aly Goni continued trying to convince everyone that he should be the captain as he must give it back to Nikki Tamboli who fought with him earlier and said he could not be the captain as he was new. Soon, Pavitra was seen having separate arguments with Rahul Vaidya as she wanted him to vote for her but he told her, “I will choose you over Abhinav Shukla, but not Aly.” Rahul and Shardul Pandit were also spotted fighting when he named Shardul and Nikki to be kicked out of the race in the next round. Rahul and Nikki were then voted out of the game.

Shaan, who came to the house for the party, sang a teaser of his new song, Sniper. After this round, Pavitra and Shardul deliberately broke rules, sat down and got out of the race for captaincy. Abhinav, Jasmin and Aly remained in the game but another person was also to be kicked out again by majority votes and Abhinav stepped away. Eventually, Aly became the captain and the next sequence we got to see was a heated discussion between him and Nikki as she was breaing a rule – sleeping when the lights were on.

It was because of his fight with Nikki that Aly wanted to become the captain and teach her a lesson. However, when Nikki tried her best to prove Aly as a bad captain, he did not get too infuriated. Aly kept requesting Nikki to get up but she claimed she was unwell. Aly asked her to talk to Bigg Boss and get a doctor. He did not fight, but tried a few tricks like pulling her blanket, pulling her out of bed and even splashing some water on her face.

When she did not listen, Aly also said, “Ye papalog ka show nahi hai. Humare papa logo ka show nahi hai (It is not a show of our fathers).”

