KBC 12: Can you answer Rs 7 crore question that made Nazia Nasim quit the game?

tv

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 13:50 IST

On Wednesday, Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 got its first crorepati - Nazia Nasim of Delhi. She won applause not only for her intelligence but was also complimented for not using her lifelines, till late into the game show.

Nazia, who originally hails from Jharkhand, works as a communications manager with Royal Enfield, as per various reports. She is the mother of a young boy and credits her husband for his support in her success.

Nazia took home a prize money of Rs 1 crore. She also became this season’s first contestant to attempt the Rs 7 crore question. Here was her Rs 7 crore question: “Where in Singapore did Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose make the first proclamation of an Azad Hind government?” The options were Cathay Cinema Hall, Fort Canning Park, National University of Singapore and National Gallery of Singapore. The correct answer is Cathay Cinema Hall. Unable to answer, she chose to quit the show.

Speaking about not winning Rs 7 crore, she told Times of India she has no regrets: “No, I have no regrets that I couldn’t answer the Rs 7 crore question. I think reaching the show and being able to put across my opinion on the show was enough for me. Even if I wouldn’t have won Rs 1 crore, I would have not regretted. I had never gone on the show to win money. I went on the show for my mother and it was her dream. I am very proud that could do this for her.”

Also read: Aashram Chapter 2 review: Bobby Deol needs to rethink his choices after this shockingly amateurish series

The Rs 1 crore question that she answered correctly was this - Which of these actresses have won the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer? Options were Dipika Chikhlia, Roopa Ganguly, Neena Gupta and Kirron Kher. The correct answer was Roopa Ganguly.

Nazia had used a lifeline - flip the question - to pick an entertainment question. The original question was: Who was the first female to walk on space as well as go deep in Mariana Trench? The answer to this question was Kathryn D Sullivan.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter