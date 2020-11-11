Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 gets its first crorepati: Can you answer the Rs 1 cr question that Nazia Nasim aced?

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 20:56 IST

Wednesday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 saw its first ‘crorepati’ of the season. Delhi-based communications professional Nazia Nasim crossed the milestone and also attempted the Rs 7 crore question.

Nazia started her game on Tuesday’s episode, and picked up the following day. A promo video for the episode shows host Amitabh Bachchan remarking that he rarely gets to ask contestants the Rs 1 crore question.

Here it is: “Mariana Trench is the deepest point in the ocean. The first woman to reach it is also a former astronaut. Who is she?”

The correct answer is Kathy Sullivan. She accomplished the feat in June this year, after having already cemented her place in record books by becoming the first US woman to complete a spacewalk in 1984. “I was always a pretty adventurous and curious child with interests wider and more varied than the stereotype of a little girl,” Sullivan told the BBC in an interview.

Ahead of the episode, the Sony TV social media pages shared messages from crorepatis of the past, wishing Nazia the best of luck and congratulating her on her achievement.

In an earlier promo, Amitabh applauded Nazia’s knowledge. “What an incredible game you have played,” Amitabh said in the video, as tense moments from the episode played out, including the host yelling, “Ek crore!” in celebration. “Yeh bade mushkil prashn the, jahan aapki nazar gayi, woh ekdum sahi thi (These were difficult questions, but your instinct was spot on),” Amitabh told Nazia.

Here are the questions Nazia Nasim was asked on Tuesday’s episode:

Cold brew, latte, espresso are all examples of which beverage?

The options were: Tea, Fruit Juice, Coffee or Lassi. Coffee is the correct answer.

Which of these is a term for a score used in racquet sports?

The options were: Hate, Love, Down, Up. Love is the correct answer.

Rajat Sharma, Sonia Singh, Rahul Kanwal and Sumit Awasthi are all associated with which profession?

The options were: Astrology, Journalism, Medicine or Law. Journalism is the correct answer.

What was the colour of the saree worn by Madhuri Dixit in the song Didi Tera Dewar Deewana, which triggered a fashion trend in the country?

The options were: Green, Red, Yellow, Purple. Purple is the correct answer.

Which of these does not feature in the five pillars of Islam?

The options were: Salat, Zakat, Hadith or Hajj. Hadith is the correct answer.

In which state of India is the town of Jamtara located?

The options were: Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar or West Bengal. Jharkhand is the correct answer.

