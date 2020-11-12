Gauahar Khan shows off her ‘perfect’ engagement ring, says she ‘can’t help but stare’

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 19:59 IST

Actor Gauahar Khan, who recently got engaged to Zaid Darbar, has shown off her new engagement ring in new Instagram pictures. Gauahar and Zaid made the happy announcement in a recent social media post.

On Thursday, she took to Instagram and shared pictures of her new ring. “So Perfect That I Can’t Help But Stare, All Day Long!!!” she wrote in her caption. While the first picture shows a beaming Gauahar flaunting the ring on her finger, the second offers a close-up look. “Mashallah,” one fan wrote in the comments section of the post. “Loving it,” wrote another.

Gauahar and Zaid announced their engagement last week, with a celebratory picture, which showed the couple gazing at each other, surrounded by balloons. The biggest balloon was a blue heart-shaped one which read, “She said yes.”

Several of Gauahar and Zaid’s industry colleagues, including actors Neha Dhupia, Mandana Karimi and Sunil Grover, singer Neha Kakkar, music composer Vishal Dadlani and others congratulated them.

Zaid’s mother, Farzana, showered love and blessings on the happy couple. She welcomed Gauahar into the family and shared a picture with her on Instagram, “Welcome to our Family. Also congratulations to you too @zaid_darbar @gauaharkhan. All my blessings, love & support is always with you’ll. Stay happy,” she wrote.

Zaid’s father, music composer Ismail Darbar, had also showered praise on Gauahar. He had said in an earlier interview that she ‘takes immense care of’ his son and that he has ‘absolutely no objection’ to their marriage.

Gauahar was recently seen as one of the three ‘seniors’ in Bigg Boss 14, along with Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan. She left the Bigg Boss house after a two-week stint on the show. Zaid welcomed her home with a sweet Instagram post saying, “Just killing it like always. Welcome back Queen! More success and power on your way.”

