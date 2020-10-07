e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14 promo: Sidharth Shukla tells Sara Gurpal to clean trash with her bare hands. Watch

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Sidharth Shukla tells Sara Gurpal to clean trash with her bare hands. Watch

In a new promo video for Bigg Boss 14’s upcoming episode, Sidharth Shukla is seen telling Sara Gurpal to clean out the trash using her bare hands. Watch here.

tv Updated: Oct 07, 2020 08:20 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan in a screengrab from the promo video.
Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan in a screengrab from the promo video.
         

A new promo video for Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss shows Sidharth Shukla and Sara Gurpal having a back-and-forth about the trash situation in the house. After Sara raises some concerns, Sidharth tells her to remove the trash with her bare hands.

In the video, shared on the Colors Instagram page, Sidharth tells her in Hindi, “If there is a problem, why don’t you jump into the trash can and remove the rubbish with your hands?” He continues, “Since we don’t have a device to help you, this is what you should do. There won’t be a lot of trash.” Sara responds, “There is.” Sidharth adds, “It’s not like you are made of salt, that you will dissolve in it.”

 

Previously, Sara had jokingly said that Sidharth was like a ‘jeeja’, or brother-in-law, to all of Punjab, after his fans watched his increasing closeness with Shehnaaz Gill in Bigg Boss 13. “On behalf of the Punjab audience, I have to tell you, you are like a brother-in-law to us,” she told him in Hindi. Sidharth visibly blushed, as the other contestants had a good laugh.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 day 3 written updates: Sidharth Shukla says he wants to marry Nikki Tamboli

Sara addressed comparisons she might face with Shehnaaz. In an interview to The Times of India, she said, “Had it not been me, someone else would have come from Punjab. We are all different individuals. I am not taking it negatively. I am very proud of Shehnaaz Gill. She was entertaining and I have no problems with comparisons. And people of Punjab are anyway very nice. I am prepared for everything, be it positive or negative. When people will see me, I hope they will love me.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Hathras gang-rape case: SIT deadline extended by 10 days
Hathras gang-rape case: SIT deadline extended by 10 days
In or out of sync? Political circles buzzing with BJP, LJP question
In or out of sync? Political circles buzzing with BJP, LJP question
SSR death probe: Bombay HC’s order on Rhea’s bail plea expected today
SSR death probe: Bombay HC’s order on Rhea’s bail plea expected today
Facebook, Twitter take action over Trump’s posts suggesting Covid-19 is ‘just like flu’
Facebook, Twitter take action over Trump’s posts suggesting Covid-19 is ‘just like flu’
India’s high Covid-19 recovery rate due to 17 states and union territories, says health ministry
India’s high Covid-19 recovery rate due to 17 states and union territories, says health ministry
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to address global forum on climate change today
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to address global forum on climate change today
Nobel Prize for Chemistry: Marie Curie, daughter Irene among five women ever awarded
Nobel Prize for Chemistry: Marie Curie, daughter Irene among five women ever awarded
Covid update: N95 mask export freed up; India ranks 4th; festival guidelines
Covid update: N95 mask export freed up; India ranks 4th; festival guidelines
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailer Launch LiveBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In