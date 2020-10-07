Bigg Boss 14 promo: Sidharth Shukla tells Sara Gurpal to clean trash with her bare hands. Watch

tv

A new promo video for Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss shows Sidharth Shukla and Sara Gurpal having a back-and-forth about the trash situation in the house. After Sara raises some concerns, Sidharth tells her to remove the trash with her bare hands.

In the video, shared on the Colors Instagram page, Sidharth tells her in Hindi, “If there is a problem, why don’t you jump into the trash can and remove the rubbish with your hands?” He continues, “Since we don’t have a device to help you, this is what you should do. There won’t be a lot of trash.” Sara responds, “There is.” Sidharth adds, “It’s not like you are made of salt, that you will dissolve in it.”

Previously, Sara had jokingly said that Sidharth was like a ‘jeeja’, or brother-in-law, to all of Punjab, after his fans watched his increasing closeness with Shehnaaz Gill in Bigg Boss 13. “On behalf of the Punjab audience, I have to tell you, you are like a brother-in-law to us,” she told him in Hindi. Sidharth visibly blushed, as the other contestants had a good laugh.

Sara addressed comparisons she might face with Shehnaaz. In an interview to The Times of India, she said, “Had it not been me, someone else would have come from Punjab. We are all different individuals. I am not taking it negatively. I am very proud of Shehnaaz Gill. She was entertaining and I have no problems with comparisons. And people of Punjab are anyway very nice. I am prepared for everything, be it positive or negative. When people will see me, I hope they will love me.”

