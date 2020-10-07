Bigg Boss 14 day 3 written updates: Sidharth Shukla says he wants to marry Nikki Tamboli

tv

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 00:23 IST

Tuesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 was all chaos with not just contestants but even seniors Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan locking horns over various issues. The reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, began its 14th season this weekend.

When Gauahar tried to fix things for Eijaz Khan after he complained about washing too many utensils, Sidharth and Hina Khan were seen discussing how Gauahar was doing everything herself and not allowing contestants to perform.

Pavitra Punia also tried to convince Rahul Vaidya that he should take up more duties other than bathroom cleaning as there is not much to the cleaning. Rahul flirted with her in return and told her, “Aap jaha kaho mai khada ho jaunga (I will stand wherever you ask me).” Pavitra had suggested that he may learn cooking by accompanying her when she cooks the dinner. Rahul also said. “There cannot be a better person than you to teach me cooking.”

When Sidharth tried to convince Gauahar that she should let the contestants be instead of spoon-feeding them, Gauahar said, “I am not technically here to create clashes between them. I am working in my own way, letting them do their work and bring out their personalities. You may be doing it in your own ways. Please do not bring this up time and again that I should let them be.” Both Sidharth and Hina told her that they want everyone to be involved and not just bring in clashes.

Hina and Gauahar as princesses during the task. ( COLORS TV )

Bigg Boss then announced nominations task and revealed that every contestant has been nominated. Starting today, every task winner will become safe from nominations. Pavitra was then asked to read out the rules about a new task. The new task, Jewel Thief, would have contestants competing with each other to win the hearts of Gauahar and Hina who would play princesses in the task.

The female contestants formed a group of thieves with Sidharth as their leader. The thieves need to steal the jewellery that both princesses have and the boys shall impress Gauahar and Hina to get those jewels. The person with maximum jewels would become the winner.

Even before the task began, Gauahar and Sidharth began fighting about what the rules meant. Hina handed over her jewels to Shehzad while Gauahar started fighting with Sidharth, yelling that the task should begin afresh. Sidharth was seen asking Rubina if she had enough but she told him that she did not. An upset Gauahar went inside the bedroom and started venting how Sidharth has been loud with her. Jaan approached her with a sweet gesture of a message hidden inside a fruit and brought a smile to her face.

Later, Gauahar and Sidharth got into another fight after the jewels were all stolen and Eijaz also jumped in. “Aapne apna kaam kiya, maine apna kaam kiya (You did your job and I did mine),” Sidharth told Eijaz and he replied, “Aapne jo kaam kiya, hume toh apna kaam karne hi nahi diya na. Task ka basic premise yeh hai ki aap chori karenge, beech mein hum jaake impress karenge (The way you did your job, you did not let us do ours. The basic premise of the task was that you will steal the jewellery while we try to impress).”

Later, Abhinav and Nishant went up to Jasmin and tried to convince her to get her jewels. She told them she needs time to think and later went to Sidharth to seek his advice. Later, Bigg Boss announced the end of the task. Pavitra and Jasmin had three jewels, Nikki and Sara had four each while Abhinav had 25 jewel items and was hence declared the winner. Abhinav also secured immunity from nominations for the week.

