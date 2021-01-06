Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik reminds Abhinav Shukla they still haven’t discussed his drunk texts to Kavita Kaushik, says she feels helpless

tv

Real life couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla had an emotional discussion about their relationship, in a new promo video for Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14. A teary Rubina told Abhinav that she silently stood by him even when he was accused of sending lewd messages to former contestant Kavita Kaushik.

In the video, shared by Colors, Abhinav told Rubina that she is ‘impossible’ to talk to. Rubina had revealed earlier in the season that she and Abhinav were on the verge of divorce before entering the show.

Rubina said that she still hasn’t touched the topic of Kavita with him. “They questioned my character,” Abhinav said, referring to an incident earlier in the season when both Kavita and her husband accused Abhinav of sending her unsavoury messages under the influence of alcohol. “You have lost it,” he added.

“I stood by you silently and kept on listening to whatever you had to say,” Rubina continued, adding, “whom should I confide in if something is hurting me? You keep nagging me, whom should I respond to? You are making it very difficult, I’m telling you seriously.” Abhinav replied, “It’s impossible to speak with you. You will be very sorry if I am evicted this week.”

Rubina and Abhinav have been having numerous altercations recently. On Tuesday’s episode, they fought about her not listening to his advice. “You listen to others all the time, have some patience and listen to me for five minutes. This is for you. Do not get into Bigg Boss mode with me, just shut up and sit down,” Abhinav yelled at her.

