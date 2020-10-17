Bigg Boss 14 written update day 14: A day after confessing his love, Jaan Kumar Sanu calls Nikki Tamboli ‘double dholki’

tv

The fans of Bigg Boss 14 may have missed host Salman Khan on the weekend episode but Saturday’s outing was full of enough twists and turns to keep them hooked.

Saturday’s episode began with everyone confronting Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik over chopping duties. The couple wanted someone else to do the chopping while Gauahar Khan and Rahul Vaidya insisted they must also help in the job. When Pavitra Punya said Rahul often volunteers for the job, Bigg Boss 13 winner and senior Sidharth Shukla advised Gauahar to switch duties but the fight continued. Sidharth and Rubina had yet another showdown when he said the seniors are being disrespected. Pavitra announced it was a useless discussion. Jasmin Bhasin was seen telling Shehzad Deol that she has ‘hatred’ for Nikki and he asked her to ‘maintain it’

Pavitra was the next person in the house to lose her cool on Rahul Vaidya when he interrupted a conversation between Jaan Kumar and her. The two had a heated exchange and Rahul asked Pavitra to stop behaving like a villain and a bully, while Pavitra told him to not step into other people’s conversations with a malicious intent. It all began when Pavitra said anyone cooking in between meals should clean the stove area and Rahul tried to intervene as she discussed it with Jaan. “Senseless man, badtameez aadmi hai ek number ka...beech me mat kudo. Mai bol rahi hun ruk jao tab bhi nahi (He is a mannerless person. When I am asking not to interfere, just stop),” she said.

Rahul then responded, “Pehle bhi bola hai, aap ghar ki dada mat baniye (I have told this earlier, do not try to be a don in the house).” Rahul then told her, “Sanchalak mat bano, heroine mat bano. Tumhare dimag me chalta hai Priyanka Chopra hoon...tu hai kaun be (Do not try to control or be a heroine, you maybe Priyanka Chopra in your head but do you know who are you really?)”

The luxury budget task was then announced and Jaan and Rahul were asked to perform songs given to them. Jaan was given 25 songs and 23 of those were his dad Kumar Sanu’s. Rahul had Nishant Singh Malkhani and Hina Khan in the starting and Jasmin joined soon. Shehzad and Gauahar were with Jaan from the beginning of the task and Eijaz soon joined them. Jaan sang Dard karaara for Sidharth and also dedicated a song to Nikki. Jaan revealed that of the hundreds of songs that his dad has crooned, he had dedicated only five to his wife, “This is one of those.” Jaan then sang Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jana Sanam. Eventually, Jaan had a larger audience by the end of the task and was declared the winner.

Bigg Boss then asked the contestants for a decision whether Nikki’s position as a confirmed housemate should be taken away. While Nishant, Rahul and Jaan told Nikki that she had been behaving arrogantly ever the change in status, they still voted for her status to remain as confirmed and Pavitra also voted in her favour. Abhinav, Jasmin and Rubina did not agree.

Nikki argued with Nishant and Jaan telling them they were not true friends as they never pointed out her follies personally and are now talking about it infront of all the contestants. During her explanation, Rubina told Jaan she was proud of him for the fact that he finally talked about Nikki’s ego.

Insisting Nikki’s status to be changed to a “to-be-confirmed” contestant, Rubina told other contestants, “Why double dholkki? Why point out negative points and still say she deserves to be there?” Eijaz and Abhinav also got into an argument. Rubina then looked into the camera and asked her own fans, “Please vote for Eijaz because he has this degenerative way for asking for votes.”

Meanwhile, Gauahar said she saw season winner in Rubina and Hina agreed but Sidharth did not agree for Rubina as a winner material. Eventually, Bigg Boss announced that Nikki would continue as a confirmed contestant as the other housemates could not reach a consensus.

Later, Pavitra got into another argument with Rubina and Abhinav when she announced that Nikkki is the sweetest person. In the garden area, Nikki was also seen fighting fought with Jaan and Nishant. Jaan told Nikki that he expected some level of reciprocation as he did a lot for her. After a heated discussion, Nikki told Jaan, “Let us not be friends if you have problem with me telling you what I feel.” Jaan then declared Nikki as “double dholki”.

Late at night, Pavitra and Rahl were spotted explaining their own side to each other. While she told him that she does not try to be a don around the house, he told her that he is not normally as abusive. They then agreed that they would change their attitude and not fight.

