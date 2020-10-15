Bigg Boss 14: Shehzad, Jaan, Rubina, Abhinav or Jasmin - who should be kicked out of the game? Cast your votes here

tv

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 15:48 IST

The reality show Bigg Boss 14 saw the end of one nomination task on Wednesday. Among those nominated for eviction are Rubina Dilaik, Shehzad Deol, Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla and Jaan Kumar Sanu and the Weekend Ka Vaar episode will see one of them walk out.

While the channel, Colors, asks the audience to vote for their favourite contestant and save them from being kicked out of the show, we call upon our readers to vote for the participant they want out of the game. Here is a look at the contestants who have been named in the nominations.

Rubina Dilaik



A TV actor, Rubina started the game on a low note as she was the only “rejected” candidate when everyone else made it inside the house by winning the tasks assigned to them. However, Rubina has made her space inside the house over the past one week by voicing her opinions, sometimes even illogical ones. One of her major fights was with the seniors - former contestants Hina Khan and past season winners Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan. It resulted in every contestant turning against Rubina and currently she is mostly on her own, with just her actor husband and co-participant Abhinav for her support.

Abhinav Shukla



Abhinav played it all very calm and cool in the first week and Salman even made fun of him for his behaviour. Nonetheless, Abhinav was the first one to win immunity from evictions in the first week of the show. He has been a strong pillar of support for actor wife Rubina and generally avoids getting into fights on the show.

Jasmin Bhasin



A popular name on TV, Jasmin seemed to have an upper hand when her closeness to senior Sidharth was evident. However, her meek behaviour has not gone well even with her friend and Bigg Boss 13 winner. Even Sidharth was often heard saying that Jasmin is not being her real self. He also advised her to open up and not care too much about manners.

Jaan Kumar Sanu



Jaan was the first contestant to be officially announced as a participant for the show and it happened for the first time that a contestant’s name was announced a week ahead of the show premiere. He has been mostly playing a second fiddle to Nikki Tamboli - an actor who has emerged as one of the strong participants on Bigg Boss 14. Recently, Jaan also confessed his feelings for Nikki and said that he likes her.

Shehzad Deol



Punjabi model Shehzad appeared as a well-mannered gentleman on the stage when Salman introduced him on the premiere. However, it did not take Shehzad long to express his anger. He has been in constant fights with Nikki on the show. During the nomination task, he even had a tussle with Nishant Singh Malkhani and they also had a verbal fight where they abused each other.

Who are you rooting for and who do you want to see being kicked out of the game by this weekend? Vote for your choice here:

Bigg Boss 14 airs 10:30pm on weekdays and 9pm on weekends.

Follow @htshowbiz for more