Bigg Boss 14 written update day 50: Abhinav fights with Rubina after she intervenes in Kavita Kaushik-Aly Goni fight

Bigg Boss 14 written update day 50: Abhinav fights with Rubina after she intervenes in Kavita Kaushik-Aly Goni fight

Bigg Boss 14 written update day 50: Abhinav Shukla got angry with wife Rubina Dilaik when she asked Kavita Kaushik if she needed first aid after the latter claimed Aly Goni injured her.

Bigg Boss 14 written update day 50: Aly Goni and Kavita Kaushik in an ugly fight.
Tuesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 began with Eijaz Khan telling Pavitra Punia, late in the night, that he doesn’t want to know her. Next morning, the housemates discussed about presence of “some energy”. The episode was majorly about Aly Goni, Kavita Kaushik, their fight and those who choose to intervene in the fight.

Aly and Kavita were spotted talking about each other, at different places – while he talked with Abhinav Shukla, she was in discussion with Nikki Tamboli.

Bigg Boss then announced that housemates who have been breaking rules will be punished by captain Kavita Kaushik. She was supposed to give away the personal belongings of the erring housemates to Bigg Boss. She had to drop them in a giant box that Bigg Boss had arranged. Kavita and Aly had an ugly fight after she put away some of his personal items.

Aly got irritated and told her she should have asked him before dropping his personal belongings in the box. He even took his razor and trimmer back and Kavita was upset that Aly was breaking the rules again. Aly dared her to take back the items. During her fight with Aly, Kavita said, “Maine accha kaam kiya hai. Cheel aur gunda ban k nahi kiya (Ihave done some good work and was not playing an eagle or a goon anywhere). Aly quickly responded saying, “Ekta maam! Apke show ka mazaak uda rahe hain (They are making fun of your show).” Kavita then asked him to play the game on his own and not take names.

When Aly questioned her qualification claiming he was engineer, she said “Mai tera baap hu (I am your father),” and Aly got angry and began yelling and throwing things. He also broke a chair and threw the trash bin. Abhinav and Jasmin tried their best to stop Aly.

Hindustantimes

Later, Kavita told the camera that she had been facing mental torture, but would not stay under same roof as Aly to tolerate “physical torture”. Rubina Dilaik interrupted and asked her if she needed any first aid. Kavita snubbed her off. During their heated discussion, Rubina mentioned the 7-8 years’ long friendship (hinting at Kavita’s equation with Abhinav) and Kavita topped Rubina to say, “You have no clue about that, please do not say anything abut things you do not know. Maybe it was friends with benefits.”

Later, Abhinav fought with his wife Rubina for interfering in matters that did not concern her. While Rubina insisted she was only being humane in asking if Kavita needed anything, Abhinav wanted her to understand that it was not her battle to fight.

Hindustantimes

Aly was also angry, and declared he won’t leave her in peace for a single moment. She also insisted she did not say anything wrong. Kavita even cried as she told Nikki she did not want to stay in the house as the contestants were doing things she’d never do. Soon, Bigg Boss took note of it all and announced that Aly’s reaction was wrong as he tried to destroy property of Bigg Boss. Calling Aly a repeat offender, Bigg Boss then nominated him for eliminations for next week.

Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya told Jasmin Bhasin that she was clearly in love with Aly and was only playing innocent. Refusing to admit she is in any relationship, Jasmin told him that she would be happy even if Aly found someone else in his life, adding that she does not want to lose a friend in her bid to find love.

