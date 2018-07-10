Bigg Boss 2 Telugu, episode 30: This week’s nomination task is pure evil

The housemates of Bigg Boss 2 Telugu were ready to nominate the contestants that they deemed unfit to stay on in the house. Usually, Bigg Boss asked the contestants to name two housemates who they didn’t think would be a good fit for the house. This time, however, Bigg Boss decided on a nomination task. This task ranged between hilarious and pure evil for the housemates, which was super entertaining for the audience.

A telephone booth was placed in the garden area and one by one, the housemates received a call. The first one to pick was Tejaswi, who was told that if she didn’t get Samrat to shave off his beard, she would be nominated this week. She asked Samrat, who readily agreed. After he shaved, Tejaswi was saved.

The most extreme tasks were Geetha asked to get a permanent tattoo of the Bigg Boss logo on her hand to save Babu Gogineni and Sunainaa chopping her hair to save Tanish. Deepthi also had to eat raw disgusting vegetables to save Sunainaa. Roll Rida got a Mohawk and coloured it red to save Amit.

The three contestants who got nominated this week are Deepthi as Kaushal did not agree to self nominate throughout the season, and Bhanu who was asked to convince Amit to let go of captaincy for the rest of the season. Ganesh self-nominated to save Roll Rida from nomination.

Bhanu spoke to Amit and said that she didn’t like the way he approached the whole task because he had initially said okay to giving up on being a captain. Only when Tejaswi and Samrat cautioned him about his future did he hange his mind. As the two tried to convince themselves that things were okay, the others had dinner and the terrific episode came to an end.