Bigg Boss 9 contestants Keith Sequeira, Rochelle Rao wedding is a dreamy affair on a beach. See pics
Keith Sequeira, Rochelle Rao married in a private ceremony in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. See photos from their wedding.tv Updated: Mar 05, 2018 12:48 IST
It is the season of weddings in TV industry and the latest couple to tie the knot is Bigg Boss 9 contestants and TV stars, Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao. Instead of going for a celeb wedding with all the trimmings, Keith and Rochelle chose a private ceremony with just their family and close friends in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu. Taking to Instagram, Rochelle announced the news and wrote, “Found my Prince Charming ...@keithsequeira #KeRoGetsHitched.”
Earlier, the couple had got engaged on Valentine’s Day last year and Keith had announced the news on social media as well.
#KeRo की शादी!!! 😍💥🏖️ You two are the loveliest couple! It was a dream to witness those beautiful vows and your deep unconditional love towards each other! What makes you shine is that you always have more love to give to those around you ♥️ @keithsequeira @rochellerao we love you guys! And we pray for God's blessings! An overflow of joy, peace and love to last forever! ♥️🦋 #kerogetshitched
Sharing a photo collage, Keith had written, “She said YES!” Keith had said in an interview then, Keith said, “I had a lot of plans to make it a dream proposal. I wanted to do it by the beach in Andamans or in the hills but work played spoilsport. Finally, it happened at home. She came over and I popped the question to her. It was a beautiful moment. We are a real couple and like to keep things simple. Yes, it is official that KeRo are engaged.”
Keith and Rochelle have been dating for a few years now after meeting each other on Salman Khan hosted show. Rochelle wore a beautiful gown for the ceremony while Keith chose a pink and blue suit.
Earlier, Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai, who were dating when they appeared on Bigg Boss 9, tied the knot in 2016.