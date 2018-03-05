Bigg Boss 9 contestants Keith Sequeira, Rochelle Rao wedding is a dreamy affair on a beach. See pics

It is the season of weddings in TV industry and the latest couple to tie the knot is Bigg Boss 9 contestants and TV stars, Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao. Instead of going for a celeb wedding with all the trimmings, Keith and Rochelle chose a private ceremony with just their family and close friends in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu. Taking to Instagram, Rochelle announced the news and wrote, “Found my Prince Charming ...@keithsequeira #KeRoGetsHitched.”

Earlier, the couple had got engaged on Valentine’s Day last year and Keith had announced the news on social media as well.

❤️❤️ @rochellerao #KeRoGetsHitched A post shared by Keith Sequeira (@keithsequeira) on Mar 4, 2018 at 9:09pm PST

Sharing a photo collage, Keith had written, “She said YES!” Keith had said in an interview then, Keith said, “I had a lot of plans to make it a dream proposal. I wanted to do it by the beach in Andamans or in the hills but work played spoilsport. Finally, it happened at home. She came over and I popped the question to her. It was a beautiful moment. We are a real couple and like to keep things simple. Yes, it is official that KeRo are engaged.”

Keith and Rochelle have been dating for a few years now after meeting each other on Salman Khan hosted show. Rochelle wore a beautiful gown for the ceremony while Keith chose a pink and blue suit.

Earlier, Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai, who were dating when they appeared on Bigg Boss 9, tied the knot in 2016.