Bigg Boss’ Srishty Rode and Manish Naggdev break up, Rohit Suchanti not the reason

The recently concluded season 12 of reality TV show Bigg Boss was dominated by theatrics and high drama. While in the past seasons, we have seen love blossom on the sets, nothing like that happened this time. However, it was for everybody to see Rohit Suchanti’s growing fondness for co-contestant Srishty Rode. Srishty had been in a relationship with actor Manish Naggdev, who has said that they’ve broken up, and no ‘third party’ was involved in the decision.

According to a report in Times Now, Manish spoke to Bombay Times and confirmed that Srishty and he were no longer together. Times Now quoted him as saying: “All I can say is minor disagreements and difference of opinion led to it. We were expecting different things from each other. Around three weeks ago, we realised that things are not working out between us as expected. So we discussed the future of our relationship and decided that it was better to part ways. I have immense love and respect for Srishty and cherish the time spent with her.”

Elaborating further, he denied that Rohit had anything to do with the break-up. He said that their relationship hadn’t ended because of a third party as many had been speculating. There was no other girl or guy involved including Rohit Suchanti, he clarified.

The last season of Bigg Boss ended with Dipika Kakar emerging as the winner, while her friend and someone she addressed as her ‘bhai’, former cricketer S Sreesanth, was judged the first runner-up.

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 14:00 IST