Covid-19 doesn't see a difference between Hindu and Muslim: Karanvir Bohra, who teaches his daughters, ‘love is the only religion’

tv

Updated: May 01, 2020 17:15 IST

Actor Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu’s twin daughters, three-year-old Bella and Vienna, made for a heartwarming frame, signifiying the importance of unity in diversity and in adversity, via a picture where they prayed together for everyone’s good health and happiness, on Ramzan.

The proud father says, “They know the Gayatri Mantra, they know the Pehli Pauri, they are learning the Hanuman Chalisa, the National Anthem, they recognise the sound of the Azaan. What we want to inculcate is that love is the (only) religion, and nothing else. They go to the church also... we take them everywhere.”

Bohra also points out how one of the girls prayed the way Muslims pray with their arms open, and the other with folded hands. Recounting his own childhood, he says he was always surrounded by people of all religions, and he himself “used to fast for a day during Ramzan time” with his friends.

Talking about how in present times, Covid-19 has become a common enemy for everyone, religion notwithstanding, Bohra says, “This virus or God doesn’t see a difference between Hindu and Muslim... they take whoever they want.” He further questions why when both the negative and the positive -- the virus and God respectively -- don’t discriminate, humans fight over “ye mera desh hai, yeh meri dharti hai, ye mera mandir hai”.

As a matter of seeing the silver lining, however, the actor mulls over how the Covid-19 cooled down the wave of communal angst that was the widely spoken about issue in the capital earlier this year.

For Bohra, this Covid-19 crisis and the ensuing lockdown, has taught him something new. “I’ve learnt to be a patient father... I’ve tried to understand the needs and wants of the girls better, and I’m loving every moment spent with them. It’s a blessing in disguise.”

Together, the couple tries to ensure their daughters are brought up as compassionate human beings.

“Who knows when they grow up, what they will do.. but now is the time they can imbibe these true values about love, spirituality and about loving Mother Nature. We make them grow small plants. They keep saying ’I didn’t water my plants today! Oh my plant is hungry.’ It teaches them about caring, love and harmony,” adds the doting date, who also wants the kids to learn how to speak Marwari and Punjabi.