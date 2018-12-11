Dhrasti Dhami, Anita Hassanandani and Kritika Kamra have fun at Additi Gupta’s pre-wedding bash. See pics, videos

Star Bharat’s Kaal Bhairav Rahasya 2 actor Additi Gupta is set to marry businessman Kabir Chopra on December 12. Before her wedding, the actor’s friends Dhrasti Dhami, Anita Hassanandani and Kritika Kamra were present at her mehendi-cocktail party. The pictures were shared on Instagram and it look like the to-be-bride and her friends had a gala time.

The girl gang wore T-shirts that were emblazoned with the words, “So we’re getting drunk.” They sang, danced and posed for pictures together. Dhrasti also rapped at the party and the video was shared on Instagram. They also popped a bottle of champagne and ate cake.

Anita Hassanandani shared pictures of the cake, a video of Additi dancing to Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna and more on her Insta stories. She also shared a video of Rahul Sharma and captioned, “Stripper in the house!”

Dhrasti shared a group shot of the girl gang. She captioned it, “Team bride !!!!”

Additi got engaged in a private ceremony in September and had shared a picture with her fiance on Instagram, which she captioned with a heart emoji. She shared another picture on her Insta story which was captioned, “I said no. Just kidding. He is mine.”

In an earlier report by SpotboyE, a source revealed that “the marriage will take place in Mumbai itself”.

Before Kaal Bhairav Rahasya 2, Additi was seen in TV shows such as Qubool Hai, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and Ishqbaaz.

