Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim reception had TV stars and a lot of bhangra. See pics, video

After a relatively low-key wedding in Bhopal, Sasural Simar Ka actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim hosted a grand reception in Mumbai for friends and colleagues from the TV industry. In attendance were a host of TV stars including Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal, Bharti Singh with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Sharad Kelkar with wife Keerti, Pritam Singh and Aman Jot and Dipika’s best friend and co-actor Falaq Naaz, reports Indian Express.



In one of the videos that has emerged from the starry reception, we can see Shoaib on the drums as Dipika does the bhangra. Another video shows them cutting a wedding cake. Also present in the video is Bharati Singh.

In the pictures, Dipika looked like an angel in an off white embroidered ankle-length gown. It looked like an Indo-western gown which she had teamed up with a long dupatta. Shoaib looked dapper in what looked like a pathani suit.

The couple tied the knot on February 22, after years of dating each other. The wedding was preceded by a number of pre-wedding functions such as mehendi and haldi ceremonies.

See pictures from their star studded reception here:

Dipika and Shoaib first met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka but fell in love only after Shoaib quit the show in 2013. The couple announced their relationship in early 2016 and by 2017, they had finalised their wedding date.

Dipika left the show early last year, claiming she needed more time for her personal life. “Yes, it’s true. I’m leaving the show because I need some time off for my personal life. But I am refraining from talking about in at length because I don’t want anyone to feel and say that it’s some sort of a stunt to get a pay hike,” she had said.She currently appears on Entertainment Ki Raat.

