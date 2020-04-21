Draupadi’s cheer haran scene from Mahabharat reminds Roopa Ganguly of deadly attack on her that led to 2 brain haemorrhages

tv

Roopa Ganguly, who played the role of Draupadi in BR Chopra’s epic television series Mahabharat, recalled a near-fatal attack on her four years ago. She shared a video of the Draupadi’s cheer haran (the disrobing of Draupadi) scene, in which she is seen fervently praying to Lord Krishna, and recalled the attempt on her life.

The reel-life horrific incident seemed to have triggered the memories of a real-life horrific incident from 2016, in which Roopa was attacked by unidentified assailants while returning to Kolkata from Ishwaripur village near Kakdwip.

“Mujhe kuch dino se yaad aa raha hai May 22, 2016 Diamond Harbour ki ghatna. 17-18 log, police ko saath lekar, mujhe gaadi se utaar kar, raaste pe patak patak kar maar rahe the. Gaadi tod-fod kiye, do brain haemorrhage jhelne pade. Bas, main mar nahi gayi. Rally driver hoon, nikal aa gayi (Since the last few days, I have been remembering the Diamond Harbour incident of May 22, 2016. Around 17-18 people, with the help of the police, dragged me out of the car and beat me up brutally on the road. I did not die. I am a rally driver, managed to get out),” she wrote on Twitter.

Roopa, who is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, was referring to the incident in which her convoy was attacked by unknown assailants near Diamond Harbour in Kolkata. She suffered serious head injuries and her vehicle was vandalised in the attack.

मुझे कुछ दीनो से याद आरहा है, 22मई 2016 diamond harbour का घटना 17/18 लोग, पुलिस को साथ लेकर, मुझे गाड़ी से उतारकर रास्ते पे पटक पटक कर मारे थे, गाड़ी तोर फ़ोर किये, दो Brain Haemorrhage झेलने पड़े। बस,मै मर नही गयी, rally driver हू, निकल कर आगयी

Meanwhile, Mahabharat is being re-telecast on DD Bharati during the lockdown, as no new episodes of television shows can be shot at this time. The rerun of the 1988 series has proved to be quite a hit with viewers and is one of the top five shows on a Hindi general entertainment channel, according to the latest Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings.

