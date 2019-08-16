BJP MP Roopa Ganguly’s son arrested for rash driving in Kolkata

india

Police have arrested the 20-year-old son of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rajya Sabha lawmaker Roopa Ganguly on charges of rash driving after he rammed his car into a wall in south Kolkata’s Golf Garden on Thursday, officials said.

Akash Mukhopadhyay will be produced at Alipore court later on Friday, according to officials.

Mukhopadhyay had smashed his black sedan through the wall on Thursday night. He was unhurt and locals said a few people, who were present at the spot, also narrowly escaped injuries.

“The vehicle was moving very fast. We suspect the person at the wheel could have been in an inebriated state,” said a local resident, who refused to be identified.

Mukhopadhyay, who was alone in the car, managed to come out with the help of locals after the accident. His father, who lives nearby, also came to the spot.

“It was sheer good luck that no lives were lost. There is a bustee close to the accident spot and children play there. Locals told me that two children were playing and a few youths were chatting close by when the car crashed into the wall,” said local councillor Archana Sengupta.

“The person driving the car also escaped unhurt. The front of the vehicle was completely destroyed. Locals were enraged after the accident. They told me that he has a habit of driving very fast,” added Sengupta, who reached the spot after the accident.

Roopa Ganguly, who is also an actor, tweeted about the accident.

“My son has met with an accident near my residence. I called police to care of it with all legal implications. No favours/politics plz, Law should take its own course (sic),” tweeted Roopa Ganguly.

