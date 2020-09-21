Emmy Awards 2020: Priyanka Chopra shares stunning throwback video, wishes good luck to all nominees

tv

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 05:31 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra may not be attending this year’s Emmy Awards ceremony, but she is still thinking about the good time she had at the 2016 ceremony. Priyanka took to Instagram on Sunday to share her good wishes for all the nominees competing for the trophy on Monday.

Priyanka shared a ‘glambot’ video of herself from the 2016 awards ceremony. “Good luck to all the nominees this evening! #throwback #Emmys,” she wrote with the video. Priyanka presented an award at the 2016 ceremony with Tom Hiddleston. She wore a red hot single shoulder gown by Jason Wu that became one of the best looks of the night.

The red carpet ceremony has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Celebrities will be tuning in from their homes while Jimmy Kimmel hosts from the Staples Centre. There will also be no physical audience for the three-hour show to be broadcast live on ABC. Instead, producers have sent camera kits and microphones to all the nominees, who are choosing how and where they want to be seen.

Also read: Sunny Leone shares cryptic post after Kangana Ranaut drags her into spat with Urmila Matondkar: ‘People who don’t know you have the most to say’

Ahead of the ceremony, Kimmel made fun of the “anything can happen” nature of the show. “It’s all the stars and half the glamour,” he said in a promotional video, showing the comedian wearing gloves and spraying an Emmy statuette with sanitizer. Some of the winners may get their trophies delivered by a person dressed in a custom black and white hazmat suit, designed to look like a tuxedo, producers said.

Nominees have also been encouraged to get creative with their acceptance speeches as well as locations, meaning even the show’s producers are in for a few surprises. “Tonight I’ll happily be wearing leggings and a free T-shirt I got from my college outdoors club freshman year,” Mindy Kaling said on Twitter.

Follow @htshowbiz for more