Family Time With Kapil Sharma Episode 1 review: He returns as a boring, unimaginative Oprah on a budget

Family Time with Kapil Sharma

Rating - 1/5

Last year, around the same time, a drunk Kapil Sharma was reportedly throwing slippers and slurs at his co-stars on flights and today, he is reaping the consequences of it. The comedian, in a fit of rage and under the influence, allegedly mistreated Sunil Grover, who decided to walk out of his show, and take the viewers, other co-stars and the TRPs with him.

A 12-day rehab, a flop movie and several apologies on Twitter later, Kapil has finally scraped a show out of Sony, Family Time With Kapil Sharma. The new show adds the same old actors doing the same old gags to a game show format and it’s just as unwanted a concoction as it sounds. There is a Bollywood celeb as guest too, Raid star Ajay Devgn.

Kiku Sharda is still getting ridiculed for his obesity and Chandan Prabhakar for his poverty. Kapil is still making the female co-star uncomfortable with his pathetic attempts at flirting and Navjot Singh Sidhu is still sitting in an ugly chair, applauding everything that comes out of Kapil’s mouth. What’s new (at least here) is audience members playing bizarre games to win the lamest prizes.

When not mocking Kiku’s lack of a neck, Kapil (who doesn’t have one himself these days) pits two families against each other in a game where they need to explode balloons with their buttocks or a similar something inspired by a 5-year-old’s birthday party. The winner gets a phone, a fridge or most likely a Priyagold hamper.

Like a king who throws his pearls at whoever impresses him, Kapil too doles out Priyagold hampers to any audience member who pleases him with a song, a correct answer to his riddles or simply with their cuteness.

He cracks patni-peedit jokes straight out of your family’s Whatsapp group. Here’s a sample: If you don’t bring a cake for your girlfriend on Cake Day or a rose on Rose Day, she will celebrate Kiss Day with someone else. It’s like you’d pay the instalments but someone else will get the property.

A kid reveals how his mother watches TV while his father cooks dinner and Kapil laughs with everyone else at the ‘pathetic’ secret of a man. This was just a few moments after he chided a man for not bringing his wife to the show kyuki woh housewife hai toh woh house mein hai (She is at home because she is a housewife).

There are several unappetising things about this show, a hate child born of an orgy between Khulja Sim Sim, Takeshi’s Castle, Oprah and of course The Kapil Sharma Show. However, the worst thing is still how incredibly boring it is. The gags are old now and just not funny anymore. We deserve a Priyagold hamper for simply bearing through it.



Interact with the author @soumya1405

Follow @htshowbiz for more