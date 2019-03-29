Game of Thrones 8: From the Red Wedding to Melisandre’s shocking reveal, check out 5 biggest twists of the series

One of the most popular shows in the history of television, Game of Thrones returns for its final season this year and fans’ excitement is at its peak. Regardless of whether you are already a GoT fan or are a new addition to the bandwagon, on a catch-up spree before the season eight premiere – here is a list of some of the most notable plot twists that left the audiences in shock:

The Red Wedding

The Red Wedding was a massacre orchestrated by Walder Frey during the War of the Five Kings in season 3. He first skillfully provided Robb Stark with a false sense of security by formally eating out of the same bowl as his guest only to eventually avenge the violation of the marriage pact between House Stark and House Frey. The Starks were aware of Walder’s intentions but to break guest right and stoop so low seemed to be too sacred a pact to be broken, even for him!

During the massacre, Robb, his wife - Talisa, his mother – Catelyn and most of their men were brutally murdered. Walder then proudly restored the marriage pact by marrying Edmure Tully and Roslin Frey followed by a feast.

“The Lannisters send their regards.” - Roose Bolton to Robb Stark, as he drove a dagger right through his heart.

The fact that Tywin Lannister was the real mastermind behind the Red Wedding who conspired with Frey for him to betray the Northern Army, while breaking of the marriage pact was merely a cover.

The Purple Wedding

Even though this was not as infamous as the Red Wedding, the Purple Wedding was one of the major plot twists of season 4 that the series has to offer. The Lion and the Rose was a ceremonial celebration of King Joffrey Baratheon’s wedding to Margaery Tyrell. The long awaited royal wedding ended with Joffrey’s death after he drank the poisoned wine at the reception, orchestrated by the Tyrells and Petyr Baelish. Joffrey’s face turned to purple after as he choked to death, which is where the ceremony took its name from.

The Frey Pie

After being trained at the House of Black and White in Braavos, Arya was all set to bring justice to all those who wronged her family. Now that she was all equipped as an assassin with the ability to transform into anyone, she made her way to the Twins – the seat of House Frey, and the exact spot where the Red Wedding took place.

In season 6, Arya slyly made her way into the castle by disguising herself as a servant girl. Once Lord Walder is left alone in the main feast hall, the girl (Arya) brings him a meat pie to eat. As time passes, Walder becomes increasingly anxious, waiting for the arrival of his two sons. However, while bringing some more meat pie, the lone servant girl insisted that he doesn’t need to wait for his sons as they were already there, gesturing at the pie. Bewildered, Walder peeled back the crust to reveal a human finger.

Arya then pulled off the face to reveal her identity and slit his throat only to smilingly look down upon him as he choked on his own blood.

Melisandre’s necklace

Melisandre is regarded as a beautiful woman by many – copper hair, pale unblemished skin and graceful. She is always dressed in long robes of red fabric making her famous as a Red priestess. Melisandre, with the use of magic, preserved her youth and beauty with the gold choker necklace adorned with rubies, hugging her neck tightly.

In season 6, Melisandre undresses, removes her necklace and reveals her true identity of an elderly, fragile woman – many centuries old.

Viserion the Ice Dragon

Viserion was one the three dragons that came to life after Daenerys burned Khal Drogo’s body along with herself in his funeral pyre at the end of season 1. Born in the wastelands and commanded by the queen, he was named after her brother – Viserys Targaryen. In season 7, Viserion accompanies his mother and brothers as they embark on a journey to rescue Jon Snow from the White Walkers and the army of the dead at the Wight Hunt beyond the Wall.

While Viserion and his brothers burnt down several wights, the Night King hurled an ice spear at him. The helpless dragon crashed into the frozen lake and sank in water. Later, his corpse was taken out of the lake for the Night King to resurrect Viserion as an Ice Dragon with glowing blue eyes like those of the White Walkers. The season ended with Viserion blasting the Wall with blue fire, allowing the Army of the dead to make its way into the Seven Kingdoms.

