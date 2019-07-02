Game of Thrones cinematographer calls fans ‘lazy’, defends controversially dark episode

Cinematographer Fabian Wagner, who shot the most action-heavy episodes of the final season of Game of Thrones, both of which were heavily criticised by fans, has defended the vision behind some of the decisions that were made behind-the-scenes.

In an appearance on the The T Stop Inn podcast, Wagner said, “Some people are, I’m afraid to say, a bit lazy. They want to see everything that’s going on. We made a creative choice to not see what’s going on, because we wanted the audience to be with our heroes on that battlefield looking into a darkness that is unpredictable and uncomprehendible, I guess.”

The episode in question, The Long Night, was slammed online and by critics for being especially murky to look at, considering that it was basically an extended battle sequence. Several fans had taken to Twitter to make jokes about the episodes.

just an incredible episode so far pic.twitter.com/43JpqyvWbj — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 29, 2019

Wagner, who has previously shot classic episodes of the HBO fantasy such as Hardhome, Battle of the Bastards, and The Winds of Winter, in addition to the superhero film Justice League, had previously told Wired, “A lot of the problem is that a lot of people don’t know how to tune their TVs properly. A lot of people also unfortunately watch it on small iPads, which in no way can do justice to a show like that anyway.… If you watch a night scene in a brightly lit room then that won’t help you see the image properly.” He had also said to TMZ, “[Game of Thrones] has always been very dark and a very cinematic show.… We tried to give the viewers and fans a cool episode to watch.… I know it wasn’t too dark because I shot it!”

Wagner’s comments didn’t go down too well with fans, although it did break the viewership record for the series (uptill then). The final season of the once-formidable show was critically lambasted, scoring the lowest marks of the show’s entire run. Several cast members such as Lena Headey and Conleth Hill have expressed dissatisfaction with the way their characters were handled.

