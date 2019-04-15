Today in New Delhi, India
Game of Thrones season 8 gets over 5 million tweets, here’s are the funniest of them

tv Updated: Apr 15, 2019 21:17 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Cersei Lannister wants her elephants and she wants them now.

With over five million tweets referring to it, the first episode of the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones (GoT), that aired Sunday on HBO, became the most-tweeted about episode of the show ever.

“The most-tweeted about character from the extremely popular fiction series was Bran, followed by Jon Snow, Daenerys, Sansa and Cersei,” the micro-blogging site said in a statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, Twitter was buzzing with fans giving mixed reactions to the new season of GoT. “I’m judging you #GameofThrones,” tweeted one user, while another posted: “When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies, but the pack survives. #GameofThrones.”

Also read: Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 Winterfell review: Bran wins the episode, Jon Snow and Arya Stark’s reunion fades out

Another Twitterati posted: “Am I the only one who didn’t like it? Nothing happened at all. #GameofThrones.” “Jon and Arya’s reunion scene on loop just because #GameOfThrones,” posted yet another one.Check out the funniest reactions:

GoT is an American fantasy drama television series created by David Benioff and DB Weiss. It will air five more episodes each Sunday until May 19.

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 21:16 IST

