Game of Thrones season 8 gets over 5 million tweets, here’s are the funniest of them

With over five million tweets referring to it, the first episode of the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones (GoT), that aired Sunday on HBO, became the most-tweeted about episode of the show ever.

“The most-tweeted about character from the extremely popular fiction series was Bran, followed by Jon Snow, Daenerys, Sansa and Cersei,” the micro-blogging site said in a statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, Twitter was buzzing with fans giving mixed reactions to the new season of GoT. “I’m judging you #GameofThrones,” tweeted one user, while another posted: “When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies, but the pack survives. #GameofThrones.”

Another Twitterati posted: “Am I the only one who didn’t like it? Nothing happened at all. #GameofThrones.” “Jon and Arya’s reunion scene on loop just because #GameOfThrones,” posted yet another one.Check out the funniest reactions:

Bran when people speak about anything other than the White Walkers #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/YJS43tb8KI — GoT Things (@GoTthings_) April 15, 2019

Sam: "at least I can go home now that my brother is Lord"



Daenerys:#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/gFIVJYRBf7 — t h o m a s (@thomasjw_123) April 15, 2019

#GameofThrones

Daenerys and Sansa met for the first time and are exchanging pleasantries.

Bran be like... pic.twitter.com/s1BncGlkSm — रावसाहेब म्हणत्यात (@RaosahebMantyat) April 15, 2019

When you tryna warn a brother that he smashing his own auntie but he won't listen #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/yUQmgcWpOM — Seekers of Land TV ⭕ (@Seekers0fLand) April 15, 2019

GoT is an American fantasy drama television series created by David Benioff and DB Weiss. It will air five more episodes each Sunday until May 19.

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 21:16 IST