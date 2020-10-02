Gandhi Jayanti: Karishma Tanna, Rohit Roy, Saumya Tandon and other celebs tell us their way of dealing with trolls, the Gandhian way

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 11:47 IST

To say that social media today is a place where negativity breeds and trolls are ever present to bring down people, would be putting it exactly like it is. Celebs, forever in the public eye, end up being the targets. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, we ask a few of them how would they go about dealing with trolls, the Gandhian way. Here’s what they told us:

ROHIT ROY: I have always dealt with trolls in the Gandhian way: I actually respond to them and have never got angry at anybody. The one thing people should know is these people are nameless, faceless. In fact, I am inspired by my friend, Abhishek Bachchan, the way he handles trolls. That’s the way, respectfully addressing some, while respectfully ignoring some. A few among those trolls are also concerned with what I post, because they have been following me and been a fan for 25 years. I owe it to them to respond.

KARISHMA TANNA: I would just say, I feel I am very important to trolls, that’s why they are even investing two minutes to writing down something for me. I take it in the Gandhian way, I will smile even if you troll me, or leave a bad comment. If they are spending two minutes of hatred also, I must be important in their life.

AASHKA GORADIA: Honestly, to each his own. You cannot engage with people who merely have no school of thought, and engaging with them is like you being educated and talking to people who don’t understand the language. Ignorance is bliss, but sometimes some people cross their line, and need to be told they are too unkind. Here comes the Gandhian ideal of being polite. Who knows maybe they are suffering, are frustrated with their lives, spitting fire at other people might give them solace? What really pains me is living in a society where you have people who will subject you to cyber bullying, and enjoy your misfortunes, as you are seeing in the current times.

MAHHI VIJ: I would tell the trolls to put their mind to something positive, look after their family and good things in life, because they are speaking about someone who doesn’t really bother. The troll on the other hand is creating negativity in their own minds, and nothing is happening to the other person. Hum log toh croron mein kamaa lenge, aap humein gaali dete raho, aapke andar kitni negativity rahegi. It shows what path the person as a troll is on.

SAUMYA TANDON: Honestly, I just ignore them, and tell my mind they are doing it out of fun. Sometimes, if it’s a big issue, and someone is arguing with me over something which I feel about, I do get into an argument, but then I realise they are not going to accept it. So the best is to just stop. I don’t know if that’s the Gandhian peaceful way, but I probably do not let it affect me.

