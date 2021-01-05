e-paper
Gauahar Khan says she got the 'best welcome' a dulhan could get, thanks her in-laws. See pic

Gauahar Khan says she got the ‘best welcome’ a dulhan could get, thanks her in-laws. See pic

Gauahar Khan, who got married last month to Zaid Darbar, has shared a picture and claimed she got the best welcome a bride could get from her in-laws.

tv Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 15:34 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Gauahar Khan got married to Zaid Darbar in December.
Gauahar Khan got married to Zaid Darbar in December.
         

Actor and former Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan is in love with the way her in-laws have welcomed her to their home. She posted a picture from an elevator and shared her feelings with fans on Instagram Stories.

In the pictures, Gauahar is seen holding a magic wand an is wearing fairy wings as she poses for her own phone’s camera, wearing a white top and blue tracks. Sharing the image, Gauahar wrote, “The best welcome to a dulhan..Thank you Soooo much my sasural.. I love you all.”

Gauahar married Zaid Darbar on December 25 in a private nikaah ceremony followed by a reception and waleema ceremony. She has been posting happy pictures with Zaid since then. Last week, she posted a snippet as she walked a hotel aisle with Zaid.

 

Earlier this month, Gauahar had shared their digital wedding invite, which chronicled their love story which began with a meeting at a grocery store. Soon, they began exchanging text messages and he told her that she was the ‘most beautiful woman in the world’. Their dates were all about ‘quarantine drives and parking garages’. He proposed to her in July, with a song.

Also read: Kapil Sharma struggles to pronounce ‘auspicious’ as he records video for Netflix. Watch

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Gauahar said that though she was ‘averse’ to the idea of a relationship when she met Zaid, they instantly clicked. “I met him, we hit it off and he didn’t think he would propose to someone, marriage was not on his mind. When he asked me, it wasn’t planned. It was in a flow and after meeting me, in literally over a month, he proposed to me. There were no second thoughts,” she said.

