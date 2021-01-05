e-paper
Home / TV / Kapil Sharma struggles to pronounce ‘auspicious’ as he records video for Netflix. Watch

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma has shared a video to end speculations about the good news he was about to share with his fans. He will now be seen in a new web series on Netflix.

tv Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 12:01 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kapil Sharma in a still from the promotional video.
Kapil Sharma has finally put an end to rumours surrounding his recent tweet where he was seen asking his followers about the English translation of ‘shubh samachar’. He had promised an auspicious news. Amid speculation that the comedian may announce his second child, Kapil has now shared a teaser video ahead of the launch of his new web series on Netflix.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Kapil wrote, “Don’t believe the rumours guys, only believe me. I’m coming on @NetflixIndia soon Star-struck. Partying face this is the auspicious news .” The hilarious video shows Kapil, dressed up in a tee, denims and a leather jacket, set to record the announcement video.

 

He is, however, seen struggling to pronounce the word ‘auspicious’. Despite his multiple attempts, he fails to correctly pronounce the word and that’s when the director suggests that he should instead record the video in Hindi. A relieved Kapil says, “Really? Well, anyway, I was almost prepared with English. But that’s okay. If Netflix themselves are so Indian, what’s the need for me to forcefully speak in English? So I will be coming on your TV, laptops and phones, that is on Netflix. This was the auspicious news.”

On Monday, Kapil had asked on Twitter, “Shubh samachar ko English me kya kahte hain, kripya batayein? (please tell what is the English translation of good news).” As many of his fans wondered if was about to announce his second child, author Chetan Bhagat further fuelled the rumours. He replied to him, “Congratulations ko Hindi mein kya kehte hain? Mubarak aapko bahut bahut!”

 
 

Kapil had earlier said in one of the behind-the-scenes video on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show that he was losing weight for a new web show. He had also shared glimpses of his workout at home.

