HBO reveals Game of Thrones prequel’s full cast list, director as final season approaches

Hot on the heels of new footage from Game of Thrones’ final season being debuted by HBO, the premium cable network has revealed the full cast and directors’ list for the upcoming prequel series, set thousands of years before the events of GoT.

In addition to Naomi Watts and Josh Whitehouse, who were previously announced as the show’s leads, the Game of Thrones prequel will also star Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: Episode IX), Denise Gough (Angels in America), Jamie Campbell Bower (The Twilight Saga), Sheila Atim (Harlots), Ivanno Jeremiah (Humans), Georgie Henley (The Chronicles of Narnia), Alex Sharp (How to Talk to Girls at Parties), and Toby Regbo (Reign).

The prequel’s showrunner is Jane Goldman (X-Men: First Class, Kingsman), and the show’s pilot episode will be directed by SJ Clarkson, who has previously helmed several episodes of Netflix’s Marvel shows, and has been hired to make her feature debut with Star Trek 4. Although with that film’s ongoing contractual disputes and now this, it remains to be seen if it is on track.

There are as many as five separate prequels to HBO’s hit fantasy series being planned. Writing on his blog, series author George RR Martin previously provided more details. “Yes, this is a prequel, not a sequel. None of the characters or actors from Game of Thrones will appear in the new show. All of the successor shows we’ve been developing have been prequels, as I have mentioned before. This one really puts the PRE in prequel, since it is set not ninety years before Game of Thrones (like Dunk & Egg), or a few hundred years, but rather ten thousand years (well, assuming the oral histories of the First Men are accurate, but there are maesters at the Citadel who insist it has only been half that long).”

About the other planned spin-offs, Martin wrote, “As for the other successor shows, if you have been following along, you know that we started with four, and eventually went to five. One of those has been shelved, I am given to understand, and of course Jane’s pilot is now moving to film. But that does not mean the others are dead. Three more GAME OF THRONES prequels, set in different periods and featuring different characters and storylines, remain in active development. Everything I am told indicates that we could film at least one more pilot, and maybe more than one, in the years to come. We do have an entire world and tens of thousands of years of history to play with, after all. But this is television, so nothing is certain.”

The final season of the record-breaking fantasy will premiere in April, around the same time as another pop-culture phenomenon, Avengers: Endgame.

