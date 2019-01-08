Game of Thrones 8 footage: Fans can’t get over Sansa’s salty expression on meeting Daenerys

HBO debuted new footage from the much awaited eighth and final season of epic fantasy show Game of Thrones on Sunday during the 76th Golden Globe Awards. The 4-second clip was enough to get the fans screaming in unison after waiting for a new season for almost two years.

The new footage, which features three pivotal figures -- Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen and Sansa Stark -- of the series, was unveiled in a combined teaser of the network’s 2019 line-up. In the brief footage, Daenerys is seen being introduced to Sansa, who currently holds the fort at Winterfell, by Jon after their arrival from Dragonstone.“Winterfell is yours, your grace,” Sansa says to Daenerys. The two character’s meet and greet is the first time they have shared the screen space together since the show premiered in 2011.

Fans took to Twitter to react on the small clip with memes, jokes and a lot of screaming in capital letters. “I’m so ready for this! #GameofThrones,” wrote a fan, “Look at Dany and Sansa’s expressions I’M SO READY THE HYPE IS REAL,” wrote another. Check out the funniest reactions to the clip:

still not over the new game of thrones footage pic.twitter.com/4b3ElktKEI — lil khaleesi (@ce7este_) January 7, 2019

Wait a sec it seems like she's looking down at their hands here what if they're holding hands 😭❤ I NEED APRIL NOOOW #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/oHC781A6ym — ℝίτα 💜 (@JonxDanyy) January 7, 2019

Brienne looking at Sansa, because Sansa knows Brienne is gonna end up on the Iron Throne.#ForTheThrone #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/6hPDDcOJ6F — Brienne of Tarth doing stuff (@BrienneDoStuff) January 7, 2019

Jon: hi, Sansa. I know I told you to keep the North for me, but this is Daenerys, she has pretty hair and I gave our reign to her.



Sansa: #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/qlhCBPKJsT — 🎄🌙 Owlesome🌙🎄 (@_ThanksHermione) January 7, 2019

Game of Thrones Season 8 (2019) pic.twitter.com/TD8U00Mfdt — Sarah (@GhostofBambi) January 7, 2019

When you meet him VS when you meet his dysfunctional family.#GameofThrones #ForTheThrone pic.twitter.com/WJj52kFFBX — Arya Stark 🐺 (@Arya_No1) January 7, 2019

Sansa: Winterfell is yours... Your grace.



What I heard: You're going to die tomorrow Khaleesi, sleep well.#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/11RK6wq7oJ — irem (@b0rninwester0s) January 7, 2019

look at Dany and Sansa's expressions I'M SO READY THE HYPE IS REAL#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/PnC1gNjSlN — arwen 🗝️ -22 (@drogonsdaughter) January 7, 2019

hbo: *gives us the bare minimum with that game of thrones teaser*



our desperate asses: pic.twitter.com/VM1LPqnHQU — 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘢 (@daenerey) January 7, 2019

This is how Sansa handed over Winterfell to Danaerys in that new lil commercial 😂 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/MPhtAGNF8g — Jazmine McCree (@j_jeanette14) January 7, 2019

So the Starks spent years fighting to get winterfell back, then Jon just handed it over to Dany (mother of dragons) in one scene. Wow.

I can see why sansa is not happy here. This is a mess, no matter how much we like Dany.#gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/KgZ7Rq25AP — BLJackson🍷☕📕🤔 (@JacksonBrittsny) January 7, 2019

When you meet your boyfriend's sister / cousin #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/yEmoefQkFp — Daenerys Targaryen 🐲 (@DanyUnburnt) January 7, 2019

The sex must have been good on that boat 👀 #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/zXt1BgqV8Z — ♡ (@smoakclarke) January 7, 2019

The finale season is set to premiere in April this year. The new season will have six episodes of 1.5 hours of runtime each. The series finale will bring back all of our favourite stars from the show like Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coaster-Waldau and others.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 14:05 IST