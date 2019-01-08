 Game of Thrones 8 footage: Fans can’t get over Sansa’s salty expression on meeting Daenerys
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Game of Thrones 8 footage: Fans can’t get over Sansa’s salty expression on meeting Daenerys

HBO has got its fans excited with just a 4-second clip from the new and final season of its hit show, Game of Thrones.

tv Updated: Jan 08, 2019 14:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Game of Thrones,Game of Thrones Clip,Game of Thrones Promo
Sansa Stark may have given her home to Daenerys Targaryen but she doesn’t seem too happy about it.

HBO debuted new footage from the much awaited eighth and final season of epic fantasy show Game of Thrones on Sunday during the 76th Golden Globe Awards. The 4-second clip was enough to get the fans screaming in unison after waiting for a new season for almost two years.

The new footage, which features three pivotal figures -- Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen and Sansa Stark -- of the series, was unveiled in a combined teaser of the network’s 2019 line-up. In the brief footage, Daenerys is seen being introduced to Sansa, who currently holds the fort at Winterfell, by Jon after their arrival from Dragonstone.“Winterfell is yours, your grace,” Sansa says to Daenerys. The two character’s meet and greet is the first time they have shared the screen space together since the show premiered in 2011.

Fans took to Twitter to react on the small clip with memes, jokes and a lot of screaming in capital letters. “I’m so ready for this! #GameofThrones,” wrote a fan, “Look at Dany and Sansa’s expressions I’M SO READY THE HYPE IS REAL,” wrote another. Check out the funniest reactions to the clip:

The finale season is set to premiere in April this year. The new season will have six episodes of 1.5 hours of runtime each. The series finale will bring back all of our favourite stars from the show like Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coaster-Waldau and others.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 14:05 IST

tags

more from tv