Game of Thrones 8 footage: Fans can’t get over Sansa’s salty expression on meeting Daenerys

HBO has got its fans excited with just a 4-second clip from the new and final season of its hit show, Game of Thrones.tv Updated: Jan 08, 2019 14:33 IST
HBO debuted new footage from the much awaited eighth and final season of epic fantasy show Game of Thrones on Sunday during the 76th Golden Globe Awards. The 4-second clip was enough to get the fans screaming in unison after waiting for a new season for almost two years.
The new footage, which features three pivotal figures -- Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen and Sansa Stark -- of the series, was unveiled in a combined teaser of the network’s 2019 line-up. In the brief footage, Daenerys is seen being introduced to Sansa, who currently holds the fort at Winterfell, by Jon after their arrival from Dragonstone.“Winterfell is yours, your grace,” Sansa says to Daenerys. The two character’s meet and greet is the first time they have shared the screen space together since the show premiered in 2011.
Fans took to Twitter to react on the small clip with memes, jokes and a lot of screaming in capital letters. “I’m so ready for this! #GameofThrones,” wrote a fan, “Look at Dany and Sansa’s expressions I’M SO READY THE HYPE IS REAL,” wrote another. Check out the funniest reactions to the clip:
I’m so ready for this! #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/ywShq55UQj— Maryam Rashed (@TheMaryamRashed) January 7, 2019
Daenerys looking at Winterfell like #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/STIpr7lJ30— Zuhaila (@Zuuzuux) January 7, 2019
still not over the new game of thrones footage pic.twitter.com/4b3ElktKEI— lil khaleesi (@ce7este_) January 7, 2019
Wait a sec it seems like she's looking down at their hands here what if they're holding hands 😭❤ I NEED APRIL NOOOW #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/oHC781A6ym— ℝίτα 💜 (@JonxDanyy) January 7, 2019
The Truth 😂 ctto #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/DTP76hfyhC— khaleesi (@esententen) January 7, 2019
Brienne looking at Sansa, because Sansa knows Brienne is gonna end up on the Iron Throne.#ForTheThrone #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/6hPDDcOJ6F— Brienne of Tarth doing stuff (@BrienneDoStuff) January 7, 2019
Jon: hi, Sansa. I know I told you to keep the North for me, but this is Daenerys, she has pretty hair and I gave our reign to her.— 🎄🌙 Owlesome🌙🎄 (@_ThanksHermione) January 7, 2019
Sansa: #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/qlhCBPKJsT
Game of Thrones Season 8 (2019) pic.twitter.com/TD8U00Mfdt— Sarah (@GhostofBambi) January 7, 2019
Same energy 👌🏻#GameofThrones #Jonerys pic.twitter.com/vQriWIslql— ℝίτα 💜 (@JonxDanyy) January 7, 2019
When you meet him VS when you meet his dysfunctional family.#GameofThrones #ForTheThrone pic.twitter.com/WJj52kFFBX— Arya Stark 🐺 (@Arya_No1) January 7, 2019
Sansa: Winterfell is yours... Your grace.— irem (@b0rninwester0s) January 7, 2019
What I heard: You're going to die tomorrow Khaleesi, sleep well.#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/11RK6wq7oJ
look at Dany and Sansa's expressions I'M SO READY THE HYPE IS REAL#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/PnC1gNjSlN— arwen 🗝️ -22 (@drogonsdaughter) January 7, 2019
hbo: *gives us the bare minimum with that game of thrones teaser*— 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘢 (@daenerey) January 7, 2019
our desperate asses: pic.twitter.com/VM1LPqnHQU
This is how Sansa handed over Winterfell to Danaerys in that new lil commercial 😂 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/MPhtAGNF8g— Jazmine McCree (@j_jeanette14) January 7, 2019
So the Starks spent years fighting to get winterfell back, then Jon just handed it over to Dany (mother of dragons) in one scene. Wow.— BLJackson🍷☕📕🤔 (@JacksonBrittsny) January 7, 2019
I can see why sansa is not happy here. This is a mess, no matter how much we like Dany.#gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/KgZ7Rq25AP
When you meet your boyfriend's sister / cousin #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/yEmoefQkFp— Daenerys Targaryen 🐲 (@DanyUnburnt) January 7, 2019
The sex must have been good on that boat 👀 #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/zXt1BgqV8Z— ♡ (@smoakclarke) January 7, 2019
Daenerys arriving in Winterfell. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/j89gjo5WHH— Quwn 💫✨ (@Q_Corleone) January 7, 2019
The finale season is set to premiere in April this year. The new season will have six episodes of 1.5 hours of runtime each. The series finale will bring back all of our favourite stars from the show like Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coaster-Waldau and others.
