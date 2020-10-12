Hina Khan says film celebs see TV actors as ‘mazdoors’: ‘They always tell us that we act over the top’

tv

Updated: Oct 12, 2020

Actor Hina Khan is back on Indian television, featuring in the new season of Bigg Boss, as a senior. Hina is obviously a huge star as is evident from her fan following. But that hasn’t saved her from barbs, particularly when it comes to a comparison between TV actors and film stars.

Now in a new interview, Hina has elaborated on the topic, saying how audience determine how the actors are expected to act. Hina had to face criticism by an editor last year who made a rather disparaging Chandivali remark on her Cannes appearance.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Hina said: “Yes, TV is always looked down upon. It’s sad because these are the same people who literally use us and our platform to promote their own projects. TV has the maximum reach. It shows how there’s a lot of classism and class divide that exists between the two industries. TV actors are looked at as mazdoors, they work their *** off, do double shifts everyday almost. They always tell us that we act over the top. But that’s the demand of our audience. Give us a chance and let us prove ourselves. We can do the subtle acting, too.”

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who was also present at Cannes last year, made no such discrimination and introduced Hina as a top Indian star at Cannes, the report added. “She is someone who I always look up to. She treated me so well and it didn’t end there. She is still in touch with me,” said Hina on Priyanka. She had attended Chopard party hosted by Priyanka and Nick Jonas at Cannes alongwith Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty.

Elaborating further, Hina added how many fashion designers didn’t want to design clothes for her. “A lot of Indian designers didn’t want to give me clothes and that was the sad reality. I had to opt for designers abroad and they love me. They are always messaging me and appreciating me. They don’t do these discriminations.”

