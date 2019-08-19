Hina Khan waves the tricolour at New York’s India Day parade, says ‘I endorse the idea that India is in the USA’

tv

Actor Hina Khan was one of the special guests at this year’s annual India Day parade in New York city. The actor, making an appearance in a chic sari, took to Instagram to share pictures from the event.

Sharing pictures of herself atop a vehicle and waving the Indian tricolour and wrote: “Representing your country is always a pleasure and if you get to do it in one of the most powerful countries of the world .. well , there cannot be a privilege better than that! Holding the tricolour for my beloved country.. I endorse the idea that India is in the U.S.A and the idea it represents, humbly appreciate the warmth and inclusiveness of the people and this great atmosphere. Jai Hind ! Hindostan Zindabad! Always , humeshaa..”

In the pictures, she is wearing a red and white stripped sari, paired with a black blouse. Her hair is tied in a neat bun and she is wearing a tiny bindi. She also shared video clips as the vehicle passes by New York neighbourhood. Many young fans of the actor can be heard shooting “Hina, Hina”.

This year’s parade also saw ’90s actor Suniel Shetty and veteran actor Gulshan Grover in attendance. The annual cultural extravaganza, which ran through several streets of Madison Avenue in the heart of Manhattan, featured tableaux by various Indian-American organisations, marching bands, police contingents and cultural performances by young Indian-American children.

Indian diaspora converge in the heart of Manhattan in their traditional finery to celebrate India’s Independence Day. The day-long celebration includes special food stalls, cultural extravaganza and floats by various Indian organisations based in the US.Popular celebrities and artists from India are invited every year as chief guests and grand marshals for the parade. In previous years, actors Arjun Rampal, Abhishek Bachchan, Baahubali actors Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunny Deol and Raveena Tandon have attended the parade.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 14:10 IST