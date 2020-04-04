Jay Bhanushali on troll who said he and Mahhi don’t take care of their foster kids: It’s very easy to judge people

tv

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 17:37 IST

The whole world right now has come together as a family to fight one enemy- coronavirus. And actor-couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij, have taken the right step in ensuring just that. They have made Rajveer and Khushi, their foster kids’ parents stay with them too, during these tough times.

However, there are always naysayers too, who take no time in trolling someone who does any good. As soon as the couple posted a picture with their seven-month old biological daughter, Tara, one user commented ”Sometimes I feel they don’t take care of their other babies.” Bhanushali was quick to reply, “..have you even attempted helping or taking responsibility of any child or helping a family...you guys have no clue and you are judging us..“

We reach out to him to talk more about this, and he says, “Yes, I have taken the responsibility of Rajveer and Khushi, but that doesn’t mean I am going to be there 24/7. Obviously, Tara is young and just born, so the whole attention is right now on her. It doesn’t mean we are avoiding the other two, they are with us. Since the time this corona situation started, we made sure that the kids’ parents too stayed with us, till the end of this thing. I feel sad, that they don’t even follow me, or see my Instagram, where I keep posting videos of them studying with me, and me helping them with their homework, plus playing. It’s very easy to judge people, I want to just ask them a simple question: have you ever done a charity of more than Rs 1000-2000? If not, then please stop it.”

The 35-year-old further says that people might have realised the gravity of the situation in the past few days, but his wife Mahhi had begun to take the precautions way back in February, when it was all just beginning throughout the world. “She would give sanitiser bottles to whoever entered our house, and tell people about it. I was surprised this Holi, when everyone was talking about the pandemic around the world, people here were playing with colours, allowing strangers to touch their face, body. Things got worse. I thought we were little late to react, we should have done this two weeks before, it would have made a lot of difference,” he says.

Satisfied that there’s a lockdown till April 14, Bhanushali is making sure that he uses his social media fan following for good. He’s been making a lot of informative videos of late. “Some have been funny, yet some lately see me being rude, straightforward, to tell people to sit at home. Everyone has tried telling it, from the PM to the CM. For me, whoever is stepping out is my enemy,” he signs off.

