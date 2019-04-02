Kapil Sharma celebrates birthday with wife Ginni Chatrath, his mom and the gang from The Kapil Sharma Show. Watch videos

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma had a big blast with his family and friends as he celebrated his 38th birthday on Tuesday. Several videos from his birthday party have been shared by his fanpages on social media.

A video showed him cutting multiple birthday cakes with his wife Ginni Chatrath and his mother. Kapil looked sharp in a printed black shirt while Ginni was seen in a black dress as well. Singers Mika Singh and Richa Sharma attended the party and also sang special songs to celebrate the night.

Kapil, Ginni and his mother were seen dancing together in a video as Mika and Richa sing a groovy song. Another video showed Kapil’s co-stars from The Kapil Sharma Show having a good time at the party. Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarty were seen at the celebrations as they posed with Ginni.

Also read: Yuvraj Singh’s wife Hazel Keech undergoes nose surgery, thanks her mother-in-law in heartfelt note

Kiku Sharda and Bharti Singh were seen dancing together to Badri Ki Dulhania in a video. They also tried some belly dancing with two dancers. Watch the videos here:

Kapil and Ginni tied the knot in December last year. His co-star from The Kapil Sharma Show, Bharti recently said that Kapil has changed a lot since his wedding. “He comes on the sets cut to cut, and is always on time. We always finish the shoot on time and I always think that Ginni is very lucky and she is very sweet. She sends food not just for Kapil, but also for all of us.”

Bharti also appreciated Ginni for the change in Kapil’s lifestyle and said, “Ginni is taking great care of Kapil, right from yoga to sending him to the gym to boiled vegetables and everything else. Kapil bhai has also become very calm and patient.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 21:17 IST